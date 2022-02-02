Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery of an Establishment offenses that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the Fifth District.

At approximately 3:30 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-014-528

At approximately, 9:23 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-014-626

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.