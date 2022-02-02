Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjackings Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 19 year-old Antoine Lamont Hart, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

