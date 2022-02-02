Recruiting for Good Sponsors 10 Year Old Girl Dinner with Her Grandma and Review
Inaminute Dinner with Grammy Z sponsored by Recruiting for Good #dinnerwithgrandma #payforwardgig #recruitingforgood www.DinnerwithGrandma.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates and funds gigs for talented kids to prepare them for life; by teaching positive life values, and work skills.
InaMinute thank you for writing a wonderful review and story about having dinner with grammy Z!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We love to prepare kids for life thru the sweetest gigs."
Recruiting for Good created new super sweet Pay It Forward Gig; Dinner with Grandma.
InaMinute is a 10 year old NJ girl who landed the first gig, and wrote a sweet foodie review (Recruiting for Good sponsored the dinner).
How The Sweetest Foodie Gig 'Dinner with Grandma' Works?
Recruiting for Good sponsors dinner for kids and grandmas to enjoy time together (in LA and NJ). Kid is responsible to write a foodie review (that will be published). Once kid, completes the review; they get to Pay Forward The Experience to another kid.
About
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl working on The Sweetest Gigs for the last 12 months. She earned a sweet treat; to work on the first Dinner with Grandma gig in NJ. Upon completing her second dinner date with her other granny; she will Pay Forward the Experience to another kid (Dinners are sponsored by Recruiting for Good).
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
