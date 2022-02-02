SPL Realty Partners Secures High Profile Retail Space for Upscale Fashion Brand
Brochu Walker Opens Second U.S. Retail Location in Westport, CT
We are excited about the Westport opening, as the market captures the essence of the Brochu Walker woman.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Lifschultz, President of SPL Realty Partners, a leading national retail real estate advisor, announces that Brochu Walker has opened their second brick & mortar location on Main Street in Westport, CT between Marine Layer and J. Crew. Other retailers on Main Street include Vince, Lululemon, Sundance, Splendid, Peleton, Tiffany and Anthropologie.
— Scott Lifschultz
SPL Realty Partners represented the buyer, a private Los Angeles based investor in the purchase of 139 Main Street, a 3,422 square foot mulit-level retail building in the heart of Main Street. Washing Well is an existing tenant occupying approximately 1,100 square feet in the rear of the property. The 1,600 square foot retail space and small second floor were delivered vacant. The seller, United Realty Inc. was represented by Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate LLC.
As the exclusive real estate advisor for Brochu Walker, SPL Realty Partners secured both Carmel and the Westport locations with plans to expand in other markets throughout the United States. Lifschultz stated, “The Carmel store is proving to be very productive location and with the wholesale and online business growing, there is a huge opportunity for the brand to expand its presence in several affluent markets throughout the country. We are excited about the Westport opening, as the market captures the essence of the Brochu Walker woman. ”
ABOUT BROCHU WALKER
Brochu Walker’s vision is to redefine luxury for the modern woman by emphasizing a new sensibility that is understated, relatable and emotional…one that speaks to her directly and authentically with a deep understanding of who she is and what is important to her. Embracing a direct-to-consumer mind set, Brochu Walker is a ‘Conscious Luxury’ lifestyle brand that encourages women to express their hearts and desires beyond fashion. The collections always begin with a vision inspired by the beauty found in nature and the craftsmanship found in all things manmade, creating a deep narrative that’s earthy and endless. Sold in boutiques, major department stores throughout the United States and online, the brand opened their first brick & mortar retail store in Carmel, CA in Summer 2021. Please visit us at www.brochuwalker.com.
ABOUT SPL REALTY PARTNERS
SPL Realty Partners is a Los Angeles-based retail real estate advisor representing retail brands in their real estate strategy and expansion throughout the United States. Our services include; Market Research & Strategy, Site Selection, Negotiation, Project Leasing and Portfolio Management. Clients include lifestyle brands, banks, restaurants, entertainment concepts, hotels, other retail uses, developers and investors. Please visit us at www.splrealty.com.
Scott Lifschultz
SPL Realty Partners
+1 917-575-9894
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn