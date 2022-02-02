Whoa Dough Plant Based, Gluten Free & Vegan Cookie Dough Bars To Exhibit at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show In LV, NV
Whoa Dough, a line of healthy, plant-based cookie dough bars, will showcase six of the line’s flavors at the Winter Fancy Food Show from Feb. 6 – 8 in LV, NevCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, a line of healthy, plant-based cookie dough bars, will showcase six of the line’s flavors at the Winter Fancy Food Show from February 6 – 8 in Las Vegas, Nev. The annual show features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from domestic and international exhibitors. Whoa Dough, who’s exhibiting in booth #2604 in the Start Up Pavilion at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will offer prepackaged samples to those who stop by.
Whoa Dough is a line of on-the-go cookie dough bars that are Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Plant-Based, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The colorful packaging in shades of blue, orange, yellow, purple, and pink makes it easy to find on the shelf. The bars can be enjoyed chilled, on-the-go, or baked at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. The bar offers consumers a quick and easy option without sacrificing on quality - and the whole family can enjoy.
Whoa Dough bars are available in six flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, Sugar Cookie Dough, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
Whoa Dough’s top retailers include Giant Eagle, Tops, Papersource, Festival Foods, Central Market, Gopuff, and several others. The brand is distributed by KeHe, Pod Foods, and River Valley.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack-happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly crave-able cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Plus, each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar and 100% plant-based ingredients. Whoa. Just, whoa.
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research.
