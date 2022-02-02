MassDEP Fines J.R. Vinagro Corp. of Rhode Island for Asbestos Violations during Demolition of Fire-damaged Home in Bourne 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed the J.R. Vinagro Corp. of Johnston, Rhode Island, a $12,000 penalty for violations of asbestos regulations that occurred as part of the demolition work it conducted at the site of a fire-damaged home on Sandwich Road in Bourne.

In October of 2019, concerns were raised about the potential for asbestos-containing materials being disturbed during the demolition of the home. MassDEP inspected the site and observed suspect asbestos-containing floor tile, linoleum, plaster, gypsum wallboard and joint compound, window glazing compound and roofing materials comingled with the general demolition debris. MassDEP also observed that these materials were being bulk-loaded into an open-top trailer on the site. Subsequent testing of some of the materials determined that the floor tiles, linoleum, and window glazing compound materials contained between 1 and 10 percent asbestos. Under state regulations, the company was required to abate any asbestos materials before the demolition and were not allowed to bulk-load those materials without the approval of MassDEP.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay the penalty and must ensure that it performs all asbestos abatements in compliance with state regulations.

“Construction and demolition companies must follow all abatement regulations when asbestos-containing materials are discovered before and during demolition and construction activities,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, Director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen and following the required work practices is imperative to protect both workers and the public. As this settlement demonstrates, failure to follow the asbestos regulations will result in significant penalties.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

