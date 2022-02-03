EATURXICA LAUNCHES A HEALTHIER WAY TO SNACK & DIP JUST IN TIME FOR SUPER BOWL
EatUrXica’s fresh-cut Jicama Changes the Game on Super Bowl SundayHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EatUrXica Jicama sets out to up Super Bowl snack and dip game. Just in time for one of the biggest sporting and dipping events of the year, EatUrXica launches more of its snackable products at Smart & Final, Ralph’s and select Kroger supermarkets. Jicama is a versatile root vegetable that’s delicious raw or cooked and often used by health-conscious foodies as a swap for fat-saturated chips. Raw jicama has a crunchy, refreshing texture with a naturally mild flavor that makes it an ideal match for a favorite dip, taco, slider or salad.
Today, EatUrXica’s Super Bowl-sized Family Pack of Jicama Spears and Jicama Chips hit shelves at nearly all Smart & Final stores in California, Northwest and Southwest regions. Unveiling a sleek new look, this specialty size will maintain the brand’s sustainable and durable packaging. The 30-ounce family pack of jicama spears and 24-ounce bag of triangular, thin-hand cut jicama chips make it easy to enjoy a cleaner, greener spread for game day.
Likewise, Ralph’s in California and Kroger in Houston and Dallas, Texas are selling 12-ounce spears and 7.5-ounce jicama tortillas. An EatUrXica snack is not only a healthier and savory option but will leave one feeling energized to continue cheering on the home team.
“We are pleased we can work with flagship retailers to roll out this great superfood snack made of fresh cut Jicama products ready to eat, wrap, and dip”, so make your dipping experience a new one and say goodbye to the carbs with our healthy Jicama products,” says Enrique Mateos, CEO, EatUrXica.
Cultivated in Mexico, this root veggie has a plethora of perks. In addition to being adaptable for a wide range of recipes, jicama is low in calories, high in fiber and full of nutritious antioxidants. EatUrXica is the only non-GMO certified, fresh-cut Jicama on the market. Boasting a shelf life of 22 days because of the careful packaging, the ready-to-eat snack makes it easier than ever for people to eat better without sacrificing flavor.
EatUrXica’s bestselling jicama spears, chips and tortillas are a sure-fire way to satiate everyone at the Super Bowl party with carb-neutral options. To celebrate, the EaturXica kitchen has curated five easy-to-follow recipes for game day - See Super Bowl Dip video and recipe images here. With options for Sweet and Savory recipe ideas, the possibilities are endless. For more fun ideas on how to EatUrXica, check out a healthy and delicious range of online recipes.
More about EatUrXica
EatUrXica was founded with the mission of promoting innovative healthy foods with a dynamic portfolio of ready-to-eat jicama products. With major distribution in the key markets of Smart & Final, Ralph’s, Whole Foods, Sprouts (California), Kroger and H.E.B. (Texas), EatUrXica is the fastest growing jicama brand preferred by grocery retailers.
To learn more, visit www.eaturxica.com and follow them on Instagram @eaturxica.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about eaturXica and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com