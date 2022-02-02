eFoam announces new investment of £500K in 2022 to accelerate growth
eFoam, the UK's largest online foam supplier announced today to further invest £500K into their foam manufacturing facility and retail store in Bilston.BILSTON, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eFoam is a trading name of Simply Foam Products Ltd, the largest online supplier of foam in the UK announced a new investment of £500K into the company despite economic uncertainty.
£500K investment will be utilised to increase the foam production capacity by 25% to meet the growing global demand for its high-quality and durable foam cut to size and upholstery foam products. The company plans to purchase high-class machines / equipment, upgrade a few old ones and leverage new technologies in supply chain and logistics to improve cost efficiency and productivity.
“Despite economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, eFoam saw double digit revenue growth for consecutive three quarters in 2021. This has given us confidence to invest further and expand our production capacity” says Mohammed Bashir, eFoam’s Managing Director.
eFoam is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company with an environmental policy to recycle all our waste, with which they create reconstituted foam.
Mohammed Bashir
Simply Foam Products Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other