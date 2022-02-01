Submit Release
Mayor Bowser Applauds DC Council Authorization of the Use of Eminent Domain at the Capitol Gateway Marketplace

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Council of the District of Columbia approved Mayor Bowser’s request to authorize the use of eminent domain in order to initiate action at the long-stalled Capitol Gateway Marketplace, located in Ward 7 at the intersection of East Capitol Street NE and 58th Street NE.

“After 20 years, the residents of Ward 7 are on track to see an overdue promise fulfilled: a new supermarket and fresh food access point at Capitol Gateway Marketplace. Today, with the Council’s action, we initiate a new start for this long-stalled project. With support from community partners, we will take the necessary next steps to deliver a full-service grocer and other retail amenities in Ward 7.

“This project builds on my Administration’s work to expand food access in neighborhoods East of the River. We recently created a $58 million Food Access Fund. We changed the Supermarket Tax Credit to focus eligibility on areas most in need of grocery stores, expand support to more fresh food retailers, and add community engagement requirements for grocers. We also launched the Nourish DC Fund and continue to make strategic investments through the Neighborhood Prosperity Fund. These efforts have yielded food access points like the new Good Food Markets in Bellevue, the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia, and the first Starbucks East of the River operating at Maple View Flats. And there is so much more on the way, including the new Lidl. Our community and families East of the River deserve an array of fresh and healthy food options, and we will not stop until that goal is fulfilled.”

