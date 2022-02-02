Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Shooting in Robertson County Involving Kentucky Deputies

At the request of 19th District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of an individual during an interaction with Simpson County, KY, deputies in Robertson County Tuesday night. 

Preliminary information indicates that deputies from Simpson County, Kentucky, were in pursuit of a vehicle that continued over the Kentucky state line into Robertson County, Tennessee. The vehicle that was the subject of the pursuit wrecked on Payne Road in Portland. Initial reports indicate that during an attempt to apprehend the driver and the passenger, one deputy discharged his weapon, striking the passenger. That individual was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured, and was taken into custody by the Kentucky deputies. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

