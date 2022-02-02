SaitaMAX, Accelerated Saitama Inu Project: $SMAX Aims to Bring Major Value to The Saitama Inu Community!

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) SaitaMAX, a 100% community-driven token, is excited to announce the Presale Launch of $SMAX, an accelerated Saitama Inu Project on February 3, 2022 at 17:00 (UTC) on PinkSale.Finance Launchpad. SaitaMAX intends to grow and strengthen Saitama Inu, while the investors of $SMAX earn a passive income in the Saitama Inu Token. SaitaMAX intends to collaborate with the Saitama developers to accelerate the growth of the Saitama community and the value of each token by increasing the burn rate and the distribution of the Saitama tokens. The founders of SaitaMAX intend to fully renounce the SaitaMAX contract after discussions with Saitama Developers. Furthermore, SaitaMAX intends to apply to be listed on SaitaMask.

Why Saitama Token:

The Founders of SaitaMAX are early investors in the Saitama Inu Project. Apart from Saitama having a very active and strong community, it has its own decentralized platform for trading Digital Assets called SaitaMask. The Founders of SaitaMAX believe SaitaMask will lead all other decentralized applications for many years to come. Additionally, once SaitaMask is in full operation the Saitama Hyper-Burn is activated as any project being listed on SaitaMask will be paired with the Saitama Inu Token thus exponentially increasing its value.

SaitaMAX Features:

SaitaMAX features a complete ecosystem that gives its token real-time value. SaitaMAX has the best Tokenomics and utilities to ensure maximum growth. The main function of SaitaMAX is the following ground-breaking tokenomics which is enabled through the execution of a 12% tax on all transactions:

Passive Income Generator (Reflections):

6% ($SMAX transactions) reflections in $SAITAMA, 2% (of 6% $SMAX Transactions) $SAITAMA reflections to all Saitama holders. Best of all as an investor in SaitaMAX you benefit from 2% reflections from all Saitama Smart Contract Executions.

Deflationary Mechanism (Token Burn):

Another feature of SaitaMAX is the ability to accelerate the Saitama token burn. The smart contract burns 4% of all transactions, which leads to an additional 2% (of 4% $SMAX Transactions) Saitama token burn due to the Saitama Smart Contract.

Liquidity Pool:

To strengthen the project, SaitaMAX ensures price appreciation through 2% of the liquidity pool tax getting redistributed to the liquidity pool that is locked for 365 Days.

Presale & Launch Scheduling:

SaitaMAX Presale will launch on February 3, 2022 at 17:00 (UTC).

The Presale Soft Cap is 75 ETH and Hard Cap is set at $150 ETH.

Presale Rate is 1 ETH = 100,000,000,000 $SMAX.

Presale tokens are released 40% upon launch and are vested for 5% every 30 days that follow.

The launch of SaitaMAX will be no later than February 12, 2022 at 17:00 (UTC).

Upon Launch, 1 ETH = 75,000,000,000.

In the coming weeks, Certik will be auditing the SaitaMAX smart contract to lend more credibility to the project.

The Current Listing for SaitaMAX Presale:

https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x6F700df1080eEF950A5908F02bd3b629892490e0?chain=ETH

The Future Listing for SaitaMAX ($SMAX) Token:

Uniswap:

https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0x3ea5e9cef4d4822da7097eef7fe7fcee5846b005

Social Media Accounts:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Saita_Maxx

Telegram: https://t.me/Saita_Max

PR Contact: NewsCall Presswire press -at- newscall.co SaitaMAX admin (at) saitamaxx.com