The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing diabetes prevalence among the population across the globe, rising product approvals pertaining to Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, rising technological advancements, and recent launches in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market landscape.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is Anticipated to Witness CAGR of 7.72% and is Speculated to Reach USD 18.89 Billion by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Insights and Forecast report provide the current and forecast Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market during the forecasted period.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems include Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan IP Holdings (Johnson & Johnson), Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., Intuity Medical, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Sinocare, Rossmax International Ltd., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, Bionime Corporation., MEDISANA GMBH, Nemaura., and others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems was valued at USD 12.12 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is also expected to reach USD 18.89 billion by 2026.

In November 2021, Intuity Medical launched the POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System for diabetes patients in the US.

On August 24, 2021, Smart Meter, the leader in cellular-connected remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, data, and services, announced the availability of its iGlucose monitor for managing gestational diabetes.

On July 27, 2021, Terumo launched the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in Japan, which is manufactured by Dexcom, Inc.

In November 2020, Abbott, launched the FreeStyle Blood Glucose Monitor for adults and children (above the age of four) living with diabetes in India and women with gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy).

On February 19, 2020, DexCom, Inc. and Insulet Corporation entered into a commercialization agreement to combine current and future Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems (CGM) with Insulet's trusted tubeless insulin delivery Pod into the Omnipod Horizon™ System for automated insulin delivery, currently in the pivotal trial.

On February 11, 2020, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the development of the Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system entered into an agreement with Companion Medical to integrate Eversense® CGM System real-time glucose data with the Companion Medical InPen™ smart system for insulin delivery.

, a medical technology company focused on the development of the entered into an agreement with to integrate real-time glucose data with the for insulin delivery. The escalating demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems is predominantly attributed to the increasing diabetes prevalence among the population across the globe and the growing burden of the geriatric population who are susceptible to developing hyperglycemia.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Overview

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems are used in health care settings to measure/monitor the amount glucose level or as a home glucose monitor to check the amount of glucose level in the blood. There are two types of Blood Glucose Monitors available in the market – self–monitoring of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems that can assist in diabetes diagnosis.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market in the present scenario, and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed due to several factors such as the rising burden of the diabetic population in the American region, in addition, the increasing Obesity prevalence accounts for 80 to 85% of the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, rising adoption of technologically advanced Blood Glucose Monitoring devices, and the presence of all major key players in the North American Market.

For instance, on February 19, 2020, Abbott and Insulet Corporation partnered to integrate Abbott's world-leading continuous glucose-sensing technology and glucose readings with Insulet's next-generation tubeless system, the Omnipod Horizon™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System (Omnipod Horizon System), to offer personalized automated insulin delivery and care for people living with signs of diabetes.

In addition to that, on April 05, 2019, WaveForm Technologies, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of WaveForm Diabetes and developer of novel products for Continuous Glucose Monitoring which can help decrease the risk of hyperglycemia, entered into a partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. to commercialize the WaveForm Technologies Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM). Also, in the year 2019, Medtronic partnered with Handok to market and distribute Medtronic's Guardian Connect and iPro 2 continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems in South Korea.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Dynamics

The major factors responsible for the growing demand of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems are the growing diabetes prevalence among the worldwide population, technological advancement in the product portfolio, growing geriatric population, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding proper diabetes management. In addition to that, improved healthcare infrastructure, rigorous glucose monitoring product approvals and launches, and increasing disposable income are also anticipated to boost the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market observed a period of stagnant growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the other forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Other factors such as lockdown restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical restrictions, and the closing down of manufacturing facilities have further impacted the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market.

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Systems and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

- Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Systems and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation By Modality - Wearable Blood Glucose Monitors and Non-Wearable Blood Glucose Monitors

- Wearable Blood Glucose Monitors and Non-Wearable Blood Glucose Monitors Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Others

- Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Companies - Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan IP Holdings (Johnson & Johnson), Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., Intuity Medical, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Sinocare, Rossmax International Ltd., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, Bionime Corporation., MEDISANA GMBH, Nemaura., and others.

Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan IP Holdings (Johnson & Johnson), Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Ypsomed, i-SENS, Inc., Intuity Medical, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Sinocare, Rossmax International Ltd., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, Bionime Corporation., MEDISANA GMBH, Nemaura., and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% and will reach USD 18.89 billion by 2026.

