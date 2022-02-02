Burg for Congress: Biden Should Send Troops to Southern Border, not Europe
David Burg, Republican Candidate for Congress in New Jersey 4th Congressional District, issued a statement regarding President Biden sending troops to Europe.
We should be protecting our southern border not escalating hostilities with Russia."
David Burg, Republican Candidate for Congress in New Jersey 4th Congressional District, issued the following statement regarding President Biden sending troops to Europe.
“President Biden is wrong to risk one American life over Ukraine. We should be protecting our southern border not escalating hostilities with Russia. If Biden had held back approval over the pipeline the United States, he would be able to apply pressure to Russia. Unfortunately, he made the wrong decision as he has done on every foreign policy decision. I hope that our Congressman Chris Smith will have the courage to oppose Biden on this dangerous decision.” David Burg
Background on David Burg
David Burg is not a professional politician. He is an outsider who has had enough of the Democrat progressive agenda that threatens the fabric of our society and Republicans who sell us out.
For over three decades, David Burg has been a practicing attorney. He has advised business leaders on a wide range of legal, business, strategic, risk assessment, insurance and compliance issues. He understands our laws and the Constitution. Most importantly, David is a devoted dad and husband.
David is not looking for a job. He has one. He is running to put our country on the right track. We can count on David Burg. As our next Congressman, David will:
Stop Biden inflation
Put government spending on a diet
End illegal immigration once and for all
Support term limits
Preserve our First and Second Amendment Rights
Fight for Election Integrity
Stop the radicalization of our children and restore parental rights
Support our police and hold criminals accountable
