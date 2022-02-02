Press Releases

02/02/2022

Governor Lamont Proposes $336 Million in Tax Cuts for Connecticut Residents

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today unveiled his first package of legislative proposals for the 2022 regular session, which includes a series of tax cuts that will provide approximately $336 million in relief for Connecticut residents.

The governor said that he is proposing the tax cut package as the state is projecting an operating surplus of $1.48 billion, which will enable a significant reduction in the one-time revenues built into the enacted budget and will continue to ensure the state has a strong rainy day fund.

“When I took office three years ago, Connecticut had a $3.7 billion deficit with projected deficits for many years to come, and for the sake of our economic future I made it a commitment to turn that instability around and strengthen our state’s fiscal health,” Governor Lamont said. “Today, Connecticut has a surplus, and we did it without broad-based tax increases, and while making an historic investment in our pension obligations and leaving the rainy day fund untouched. Connecticut’s fiscal health is stronger than it’s been in decades, and now we can move toward the next phase of the Connecticut comeback – cutting taxes for the people who live here.

“I asked our budget analysts to run some numbers to determine how we can cut taxes in a realistic way that won’t negatively impact the strong fiscal standing we’ve created, while targeting those cuts for those who can benefit most. I’m hopeful that the legislature will agree that these cuts can provide relief, and this package can be the first in a series in the coming years as we continue bringing Connecticut’s fiscal stability on more and more solid ground.”

Governor Lamont’s tax cut proposal includes five parts: