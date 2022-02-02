Submit Release
15-year-old with Raynaud’s Disease Invents Wearable Device to Combat Debilitating Symptoms of Rare Circulation Condition

The first prototype of HotBandz, a wearable device to combat Raynaud's disease.

NEMIC logo

HotBandz developed with help of NEMIC Foundation's Accelerator Program

HotBandz will give those with Raynaud’s disease a more effective and convenient alternative to improve their blood flow, reduce pain and numbness, and regain their freedom from their symptoms.”
— Anthony Wilds, HotBandz Creator
PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fed up with the near-constant symptoms he was experiencing from a rare disease, Anthony Wilds took matters into his own hands. The 15-year-old entrepreneur from Pawtucket, Rhode Island created HotBandz -- a wearable warming device that will combat the painful and disabling blood circulation problem that comes with Raynaud's disease. The device, which was developed with guidance from the New England Medical Innovation Center Foundation, is now entering the testing phase.

Raynaud’s disease is a circulatory system disorder that affects 5 to 10% of Americans. It causes the small arteries in the extremities to narrow in low temperatures or in times of stress, limiting blood flow to the skin's surface. This causes numbness and pain, which hinders completing daily tasks, as it most commonly affects the hands. It can cause minor damage to the skin, and in severe cases, Raynaud's can lead to sores or tissue damage. In cold climates like New England, these symptoms are frequent and debilitating.

“In the past, my only relief from symptoms was sticking my hands or feet in hot water until blood circulation returned. This method was extremely inconvenient, especially while I was at school or working on my startup. I knew there had to be a better way to manage my symptoms while still having freedom of using my extremities,” Wilds said.

Wilds took his idea for HotBandz to the NEMIC Foundation’s Accelerator Program. The premise -- create a heated band that wraps around the forearm and raises the temperature of the small arteries in the inner forearm and promotes free circulation to return, all while allowing the user to have use of hands and fingers. The NEMIC team contracted Loft LLC, a Providence-based design agency specializing in Med Tech, to build the prototype based on Anthony’s intellectual property and specs.

Once Loft produced a prototype, Wilds and the NEMIC team began the initial testing process, during which Wilds achieved his fastest recovery ever from a Raynaud's disease episode. He is now in the process of formulating a test plan, which will include others with Raynaud’s to test the prototype.

“HotBandz will give those with Raynaud’s disease a more effective and convenient alternative to improve their blood flow, reduce pain and numbness, and regain their freedom from their symptoms,” Wilds said.

The NEMIC Foundation’s Accelerator Program is an intensive business accelerator geared towards mental health, equity, and telehealth solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for services for underrepresented communities and health entrepreneurs. These communities consist of minority ethnic groups, underprivileged neighborhoods, remote areas where healthcare service organizations are not readily available, and more. This program accelerates and incubates startups with innovative solutions in this new age of healthcare.

This program is made possible through NEMIC’s partnership with Real Jobs Rhode Island and the Department of Labor and Training. The goal is to build a Med Tech Entrepreneurship portfolio in the State of Rhode Island.
Apply for the Accelerator Program here: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/9TCsrd

About the Foundation for the New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC Foundation):
NEMIC Foundation is a not-for-profit Venture Studio focused on medical devices and digital health technologies. Located in Providence’s Innovation Hub, we bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, organizations, clinicians, funders, and domain expertise to advance medical technologies. We have an extensive network, deep Med Tech education programs taught by industry professionals, and individualized programs to prepare entrepreneurs and startups for successful fundraising and commercialization.

Navigating a regulated industry is hard. NEMIC can help. www.NEMICenter.com

About Real Jobs Rhode Island:
Real Jobs RI is a state and federally funded, competitive workforce and economic development grant program launched by Governor Raimondo in 2015. To date, Real Jobs RI partnerships have developed workforce solutions for nearly 800 local employers, connected 3,132 Rhode Islanders to employment, and upskilled more than 3,119 incumbent workers and entrepreneurs.

Elena Iemma
NEMIC Center
+1 401-450-0733
elena.i@nemicenter.com
