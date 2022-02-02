Destin Snorkeling Tour Company Now Accepting Reservations for 2022

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida - Flipper's Adventures, a company based in Destin, FL, is happy to announce that they are now accepting reservations for snorkeling tours for 2022. Destin is popular for its sands that look like powdered sugar and its clear emerald waters. While snorkeling in Destin is not as well-known as other parts of the world, the local ecosystem of Destin offers beautiful sights for those who go snorkeling. For those who are interested, Flipper’s Adventures is located at 500 Harbor Blvd, Destin, FL 32541.

David Sherman, owner of Flipper's Adventures, says, “Let Flipper’s Adventures help you make the most of your Emerald Coast vacation in beautiful Destin, Florida. No trip to this incredible location is complete without a day or evening out on the water. We are famous for our Destin snorkeling spots. We offer the widest range of options for groups large and small to snorkel, dolphin watch and/or take in a breathtaking sunset in Destin. Complete with the most up-to-date, well-appointed boats and equipment, Flipper’s Adventures takes care of everything to ensure you have a safe and comfortable experience. And our friendly staff members will help you with their knowledge of area sights and their passion for sharing the very best this area has to offer.” Those who want to learn more about Flipper’s Adventures can visit the company's Facebook page here.

Meanwhile, those who have experienced the snorkeling offered by Flipper's Adventures have mostly highly positive things to say about their experiences. After almost 350 reviews, they have an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google. For example, Maria D. gave them five stars and said, “This was my first snorkel trip and it was hands down the best experience we’ve had while in Destin. Josh and Kyle made the entire experience that much better with the best service we’ve had since we’ve been here. Even photobombed a photo or two.”

Founded in 2007, Flipper's Adventures can accommodate small or large groups. David states “We can offer you a unique experience and you will feel safe and secure with our up-to-date, well-equipped boats and equipment, as we do our best to ensure your experience is safe and comfortable.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the snorkeling tours in Destin can visit: https://sunshinedestin.com/snorkeling-tours-in-destin/.





