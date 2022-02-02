ASHP Named in Energage 2022 Top Workplaces USA
ASHP has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage, ASHP's second national award for workplace excellence.
We are proud to have created a workplace culture based on inclusivity, innovation, and collaboration.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) announced it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage. Using more than 15 years of re- search and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys, Energage evaluates organizations to identify the top workplaces across the country.
— Paul W. Abramowitz, Pharm.D., Sc.D. (Hon.), FASHP
“It is a significant honor for ASHP to be recognized as a top workplace on a national level,” said ASHP Chief Executive Officer Paul W. Abramowitz, Pharm.D., Sc.D. (Hon.), FASHP. “We are proud to have created a workplace culture based on inclusivity, innovation, and collaboration, which allows us to provide our members with exceptional resources and tools to advance pharmacy practice and patient care.”
The Top Workplaces USA award is ASHP’s second national award for workplace excellence. In 2017, ASHP was recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. In 2016 and 2017, ASHP was honored regionally as a Washington Post Top Workplace.
Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations across the country were invited to participate in this year’s Top Workplaces USA survey.
Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calcu- lated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
About ASHP
ASHP is the collective voice of pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in hospitals, health systems, ambulatory clinics, and other healthcare settings spanning the full spectrum of medication use. The organization’s more than 60,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For 80 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety. For more information about the wide array of ASHP activities and the many ways in which pharmacists advance healthcare, visit ASHP’s website, ashp.org, or its consumer web-
site, SafeMedication.com.
