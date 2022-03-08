Bonaventure Equity Announces the First Close of Life Sciences Cannabis Venture Fund
The life science opportunity in the cannabis economy is truly limitless and the success of our first fund supports our investment thesis.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”), a life sciences venture capital firm focused on innovation in the cannabis economy, has announced the first closing of its second cannabis venture fund, BVE Select Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”). With a planned final closing of at least $30 million in aggregate commitments, by strategically partnering with founders at the seed and series A stages of development, Fund II will invest in early stage companies developing innovative solutions, science and IP in the life sciences of biotech, healthcare, agricultural technology, and psychedelic therapies.
BVE’s first fund closed in spring of 2021 with nine portfolio companies, including LeafWorks, a plant genomics company for the cannabis and hemp markets; Engineered Medical Technologies (dba tCheck), a D2C medical device developer; NaluBio Inc, an innovative chemistry based synthetic CBD producer; HoliSTIK Wellness and MyHi, CBD and THC infused beverage companies; two companies co-founded by former professional football player, Ricky Williams; and Revolutionary Clinics, a Massachusetts-based dispensary chain that recently ranked number four on the Forbes 100 Fastest Growing Companies list.
“The life science opportunity in the cannabis economy is truly limitless and the success of our first fund supports our investment thesis. We have a deep understanding of what it takes to build early stage companies and leverage our platform to not only provide capital, but to open access to a network of scientific, medical, regulatory, finance and operational professionals,” said Ross O’Brien, BVE Founder and Managing Partner. “As investors, we are in service of the entrepreneurs first, and our firm’s mission is to create $1 billion in value and positively impact 1 billion lives. With our first fund, and now the launch of our second fund, we are delivering on that mission and we look forward to working with the founders who, like BVE, also believe in unreasonable success and the transformative power of entrepreneurship.”
Bonaventure Equity is actively seeking companies innovating in the life sciences verticals of the cannabis economy. To learn more about the types of founders and companies that BVE seeks to partner with please visit www.bve.vc.
About Bonaventure Equity
Established in 2014, Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”) is a venture capital firm focused on innovation in the cannabis economy. By funding the next generation of innovative companies delivering economic, societal, cultural and healthcare advances through science and technology, BVE is positioned to fulfill its mission of creating $1 billion in value and positively impacting 1 billion lives. BVE partners with exceptional entrepreneurial management teams built on a foundation of execution, collaborative leadership, and an unwavering drive to deliver positive global impact.
