Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,537 in the last 365 days.

Bonaventure Equity Announces the First Close of Life Sciences Cannabis Venture Fund

Bonaventure Equity Logo - Cannabis Venture Capital

www.bve.vc

The life science opportunity in the cannabis economy is truly limitless and the success of our first fund supports our investment thesis.”
— Ross O'Brien
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”), a life sciences venture capital firm focused on innovation in the cannabis economy, has announced the first closing of its second cannabis venture fund, BVE Select Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”). With a planned final closing of at least $30 million in aggregate commitments, by strategically partnering with founders at the seed and series A stages of development, Fund II will invest in early stage companies developing innovative solutions, science and IP in the life sciences of biotech, healthcare, agricultural technology, and psychedelic therapies.

BVE’s first fund closed in spring of 2021 with nine portfolio companies, including LeafWorks, a plant genomics company for the cannabis and hemp markets; Engineered Medical Technologies (dba tCheck), a D2C medical device developer; NaluBio Inc, an innovative chemistry based synthetic CBD producer; HoliSTIK Wellness and MyHi, CBD and THC infused beverage companies; two companies co-founded by former professional football player, Ricky Williams; and Revolutionary Clinics, a Massachusetts-based dispensary chain that recently ranked number four on the Forbes 100 Fastest Growing Companies list.

“The life science opportunity in the cannabis economy is truly limitless and the success of our first fund supports our investment thesis. We have a deep understanding of what it takes to build early stage companies and leverage our platform to not only provide capital, but to open access to a network of scientific, medical, regulatory, finance and operational professionals,” said Ross O’Brien, BVE Founder and Managing Partner. “As investors, we are in service of the entrepreneurs first, and our firm’s mission is to create $1 billion in value and positively impact 1 billion lives. With our first fund, and now the launch of our second fund, we are delivering on that mission and we look forward to working with the founders who, like BVE, also believe in unreasonable success and the transformative power of entrepreneurship.”

Bonaventure Equity is actively seeking companies innovating in the life sciences verticals of the cannabis economy. To learn more about the types of founders and companies that BVE seeks to partner with please visit www.bve.vc.


About Bonaventure Equity
Established in 2014, Bonaventure Equity, LLC (“BVE”) is a venture capital firm focused on innovation in the cannabis economy. By funding the next generation of innovative companies delivering economic, societal, cultural and healthcare advances through science and technology, BVE is positioned to fulfill its mission of creating $1 billion in value and positively impacting 1 billion lives. BVE partners with exceptional entrepreneurial management teams built on a foundation of execution, collaborative leadership, and an unwavering drive to deliver positive global impact.

###

Maggie Kelly
Bonaventure Equity
+1 561-308-3293
email us here

You just read:

Bonaventure Equity Announces the First Close of Life Sciences Cannabis Venture Fund

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.