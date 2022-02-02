Cybersecurity & IT Services Leader Announces Acquisition of Sarasota Support

Sixwatch, a leading cybersecurity and IT services firm, announced today that it has acquired Sarasota Support, a boutique technology support organization.

“This acquisition is the first of many. Over the next few months, we anticipate closing two or three more deals across central Florida and place us as one of the largest IT providers in the area.” ” — John Owens, CEO of Sixwatch

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixwatch, a leading cybersecurity and IT services firm, announced today that it has acquired Sarasota Support, a boutique technology support organization. The acquisition expands Sixwatch’s cybersecurity and technology support offerings while also providing a strategic foothold in the Sarasota market. All employees of Sarasota Support will be integrated into the Sixwatch delivery team.

Sixwatch currently serves clients across the state of Florida and is actively working to expand its presence in the Tampa Bay, Orlando, Sarasota, Jacksonville, and Miami markets. This acquisition is anticipated to be the first of many, helping the company to address the growing demand for its services. In addition to acquisitions, the company is also actively hiring engineers in multiple markets across the state.

Sixwatch was founded by award-winning entrepreneur and technology thought leader, John Owens. Owens founded the company after not being able to find a technology vendor that could meet the needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Prior to founding Sixwatch, Owens was CEO of Cohesion, an IT staffing company with over 250 employees located across the United States. In 2013, Cohesion was recognized on the Inc. 5000 listing as one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

The name Sixwatch is a nod to the firm’s commitment and dedication to the customer experience. The saying "got your six" dates to World War I, when fighter pilots would use "six o’clock" to indicate the rear of the aircraft. The six o’clock position is vulnerable to attacks because it’s a blind spot, where your view is obstructed creating a weak zone. When someone says they "got your six," it means they have your back.

“This acquisition is first of many,” said John Owens, CEO of Sixwatch. “Over the next few months, we anticipate closing two or three more deals across central Florida and place us as one of the largest IT providers in the area.”

About Sixwatch:

Sixwatch is the premier managed IT service provider servicing the Tampa Bay, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Orlando areas. We offer our clients the depth and scope of IT consulting, cybersecurity, support, and leadership services that we had struggled to locate in the market when needing it. Now, with over 25 years of technology expertise under our belts, we’re confident that our team can change the way you view your technology and help you see what is truly possible for your business.