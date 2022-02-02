Jean Francois Desormeaux Explores the Impact of Possible Rising Interest Rates
The economy has been a significant focus during the past year.LAVAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The economy has been a significant focus during the past year. During the pandemic, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to put money into the economy, propping it up in the face of a difficult situation. Even though it helps individuals and families get through a difficult time, inflation is on the rise.
Therefore, Jean Francois Desormeaux believes that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in the near future. What type of impact might this have on the economy? How might this impact individuals and families?
Why Raising Interest Rates Is Necessary
Even though the Federal Reserve was going to wait a little while longer before increasing interest rates, it is obvious that this is necessary. Jean Francois Desormeaux has seen the impact of inflation on many people. Inflation continues to go up, making it difficult for people to purchase the product and services they require. One of the ways to deal with inflation rates is to increase interest rates, making it harder to put more money in the economy. By getting inflation under control, the cost of goods and services should become more affordable.
Raising Interest Rates on Home Loans and Car Loans
Unfortunately, Jean Francois Desormeaux knows that when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the interest rates on loans will go up as well. For example, if someone has to take out a loan for a mortgage, they might have to pay a higher interest rate because the bank has to pay a higher interest rate on the money it gets from the Federal Reserve. The same thing could happen when someone tries to take out a car loan. Unfortunately, cars are expensive right now, and the interest rate on a car loan might make this purchase even more prohibitive.
Cooling Off the Real Estate Market
In addition, a lot of people are wondering what this might do to the real estate market. Jean Francois Desormeaux understands that the real estate market has been hot during the past year. A lot of people are looking to buy houses right now, increasing the prices of homes. One of the side effects of rising interest rates could be that the real estate market begins to cool off. If the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, it will be more difficult for people to take out a home loan. Therefore, some people who might have been interested in buying a home might no longer do so, causing the market to cold off.
Interest Rates Could Be on the Rise
Ultimately, there are a lot of impacts that increasing interest rates could have on the market. Jean Francois Desormeaux knows that many people are concerned about increasing interest rates, and it is important for everyone to plan accordingly. Because the Federal Reserve is likely to increase interest rates in the near future, now is the time to act. Anyone who is planning on taking out a loan might want to do so now. That way, they can take advantage of low interest rates before they go up. It is also a good idea to meet with a financial professional with any questions or concerns.
