Luigi Grosu Delivers Emotional Rendition Of Sia’s 2004 “Breathe Me”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian born singer-songwriter Luigi Grosu released his very own emotional version of Sia’s 2004 track "Breathe Me," via his own label imcosmic and Sony’s AWAL.

The release of "Breathe Me" follows his own penned song "Golden" (which is featured on the B-Side) which was released as the debut single from his next project, the latest talks about anxiety and how it affected his relationships by feeling like a burden. And releasing a rendition of "Breathe Me" as an extension to that makes perfectly sense, since Sia’s song obviously talks about depression.

BIO: Born in Rome, Italy, Luigi Grosu has taken off after developing a keen interest in sharing his life experiences through his music. Grosu went from releasing a pre-mature introductory single “I’m Gonna” to the releases of an evolved and confident release of a rendition of the Donnie Darko soundtrack “Mad World” and debut EP Fastline. Later on arrived the sophomore EP, Rear View Mirror. Each release so far has developed a stronger and mature sound from Luigi Grosu, which may take listeners through a journey of growth within his vocal skills, chosen storylines, and transformed soundscapes fitting into one sound most familiar to him. About two years later he returned with an alternative RnB confessional “Home To Me” which features his best friend Daniel Roscioli who provides the rapping piece on the single, followed by another collaboration between the two ''Golden''.

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

