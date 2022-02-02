Luigi Grosu Delivers Emotional Rendition Of Sia’s 2004 “Breathe Me”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian born singer-songwriter Luigi Grosu released his very own emotional version of Sia’s 2004 track "Breathe Me," via his own label imcosmic and Sony’s AWAL.

Stream or download Here: http://louigi.lnk.to/breatheme

The release of "Breathe Me" follows his own penned song "Golden" (which is featured on the B-Side) which was released as the debut single from his next project, the latest talks about anxiety and how it affected his relationships by feeling like a burden. And releasing a rendition of "Breathe Me" as an extension to that makes perfectly sense, since Sia’s song obviously talks about depression.

BIO: Born in Rome, Italy, Luigi Grosu has taken off after developing a keen interest in sharing his life experiences through his music. Grosu went from releasing a pre-mature introductory single “I’m Gonna” to the releases of an evolved and confident release of a rendition of the Donnie Darko soundtrack “Mad World” and debut EP Fastline. Later on arrived the sophomore EP, Rear View Mirror. Each release so far has developed a stronger and mature sound from Luigi Grosu, which may take listeners through a journey of growth within his vocal skills, chosen storylines, and transformed soundscapes fitting into one sound most familiar to him. About two years later he returned with an alternative RnB confessional “Home To Me” which features his best friend Daniel Roscioli who provides the rapping piece on the single, followed by another collaboration between the two ''Golden''.