Quality Too Good Management Owner Qadada Lindsay a.k.a. Qadada The God Is Helping Artists To Fulfill Their Dreams

American rapper, and talent manager Qadada Lindsay a.k.a. Qadada The God is helping artists to pursue their dreams with his company Quality Too Good Management.
My mission is to fix all the grey areas in the music industry worldwide for the freedom of the talent; making music fun again.”UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qadada Lindsay, also known as Qadada The God, is an American rapper, producer, talent manager, and the owner of Quality Too Good Management, a development, management, and talent agency based out of Columbus, OH and Los Angeles, CA.
— Qadada The God
Born on September 29th, 1996, in Columbus, Ohio, at OSU East Hospital, the 25-year-old spent his younger days earning a living for himself. He sold drugs, stole cars, armed robbery, jail time, and many more. He managed to get out of this lifestyle and bring a positive change in his life through music.
He has traveled all over the United States. Qadada Lindsay is now a resident of Los Angeles, and he has now started a company named Quality Too Good Management, LLC. The company is worth $300,000 in annual sales. Qadada’s net worth is 2.1 million dollars.
Despite having troubled growing up years, Qadada has been writing and producing music since he was 12 years old. He began a style called Studio Trapping. He would record music anywhere and anytime.
At the young age of 14, he started his first studio, and since then, he has opened many more studios. He also has good knowledge of marketing. He has been engaged in multi-level marketing even when he was engaged in door-to-door jobs. His marketing expertise is so much that he can sell anything he lays his hands on.
With his development, management, and talent agency “Quality Too Good Management”, Qadada who is lovingly known as Qadada The God, has helped many artists fulfill their artistic dreams. His interesting business plans and strategies have helped artists and entrepreneurs.
Qadada Lindsay wants to change the way the world perceives engineers and producers with the help of innovative inventions for recording music quickly and conveniently.
