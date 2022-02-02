Global Sales of N95 Medical Protective Masks Upbeat with Effective Protective Capabilities against Airborne Infections

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of N95 medical protective masks are all set to regain momentum as the COVID-19 pandemic situation prevails. While N95 medical protective masks market has been on a continuous uptrend owing to the mounting risk of respiratory diseases, the onset of COVID-19 outbreak gave it an exceptional push overnight, transforming all the equations for manufacturers, as well as other stakeholders. Proven effectiveness of N95 masks in preventing the infection spread remains the key factor boosting sales worldwide. Exceeding revenue of over US$1.1 Bn in 2020, the market for N95 medical protective masks will observe a strong CAGR of 9.5% by 2026 end, projects a new report of Fairfield Market Research. Cup type masks will continue contributing more than 69% share to market revenue, whereas the disposable flat-fold respirators are likely to record the fastest growing sales, says the report.



Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/n95-medical-protective-masks-market/request-sample

Superior Protective Capabilities Continue to Push Preference for N95 Grade Masks

While N95 grade medical protective masks can filter out 95% or more of all the airborne particles irrespective of their sizes, a lot of research has been afoot around the fabrics that are used in their manufacturing. Considering the superiority of N95 masks over other face covering counterparts, research is likely to continue and pave the way for newer, more efficient fabrics for N95 protective masks. This will remain an important factor supplementing the existing potential of N95 medical protective masks market. Moreover, surging air pollution levels, and stringent air quality regulations are likely to sustain worldwide sales of masks with N95 standards even after the pandemic subsides. Regulatory bodies like the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) further signify the use of personal protective equipment while at work, also including N95 respirators.

Revenue Concentration in North America, and Europe Prevails

With an estimated 8.9% growth by the end of 2026, North America will continue to lead revenue generation in global market for N95 medical protective masks. Europe, projected to display an even higher growth potential, significantly benefited from exploding demand due to severe shortage of N95 grade masks during the initial months of pandemic. The European Council indicates that the UK, Germany, and Italy collectively account for over half the production of N95 medical protective masks in Europe. Spearheaded by China, Asia Pacific also remains an important market for mask manufacturers that have been solely focusing on scaling up N95 protective mask production to avoid inadequate supply scenario.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/n95-medical-protective-masks-market/request-customization

3M, Honeywell, and Kimberley-Clark Lead Global Landscape

Some of the most prominent players steering competition in global N95 medical protective masks market space, include Ansell, Cardinal Health, GERSON, Moldex-Metric, CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc., and Shanghai Dasheng. Key companies like Honeywell, and 3M were the first ones to double the production capacities amid the peak period of COVID-19 pandemic that induced an extraordinary rise in demand for N95 medical protective masks. Kimberly-Clark is another key market player.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS N95 Grade Mask Type Flat-Fold Type

Cup Type Distribution Channel Hospitals and Clinics

Drug Stores

Online Geographic Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies 3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

CardinalHealth

Ansel

Gerson

Shanghai Dasheng

Moldex-Metric

CM Industrial Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Regional Insights, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis

Table of Content

1. Market Players Analysis

1.1. 3M

1.2. Honeywell

1.3. Kimberly-Clark

1.4. CardinalHealth

1.5. Ansell

1.6. Gerson

1.7. Shanghai Dasheng

1.8. Moldex-Metric

1.9. CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc.

2. Manufacturing Plant Analysis

2.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Major Manufacturers in 2018

2.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Major Manufacturers in 2019

3. Market Dynamics and Competition Analysis

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraint

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Porters Five Forces

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Cost Structure Analysis

3.7. Competitive Landscape, 2019

4. Impact of COVID-19 on N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market

4.1. Impact of COVID-19

4.2. Shortage of supply due to production

4.3. Regional Impact of Coronavirus

4.4. Key Distribution Strategies for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

5. Industry Overview of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Type

5.3. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Distribution Channel

5.4. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Region

6. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Type

6.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015 - 2026)

6.1.1. Flat-Fold Type

6.1.2. Cup Type

7. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market By Distribution Channel

7.1. Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2015 - 2026)

7.1.1. Hospital & Clinic

7.1.2. Drug Store

7.1.3. Online

TOC Continued..!!!

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com