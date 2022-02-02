Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 793.1 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is expected to top US$ 588.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Growing awareness regarding innovative non-invasive therapeutics procedures for the treatment of cancer is encouraging patients to adopt radiotherapy, which is in turn, favouring the growth in the market.

Estimated to exceed the revenues of US$ 500 million in 2022, the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is projected to witness a moderate 4.3% annual growth in revenue, over that in 2021. According to a recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), nearly 1/5th of the overall installed base of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is accounted by couch tops and overlays, followed by immobilization systems.

Attribute Details Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 588.8 Mn Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Projected Size in 2028 US$ 793.1 Mn Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021) 4.2% Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2028) 5.1%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9325

More than 40% of the total adoption of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is registered by hospitals at a global level, as indicated by FMI’s report. A higher rate of demand for radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is likely to be recorded by cancer research institutes and radiation therapy/proton therapy centers, in the forthcoming years.

Government Support Pivotal in Accelerating Installation of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories

North America and Europe currently hold a combined revenue share of over 60% in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market. Remarkable increase in the rate of early cancer diagnosis is leading to hike in the adoption of radiotherapy, more prominently in developed countries such as the US, UK, and Germany among others. Moreover, the study opines that the increasing awareness about multiple types of cancers, further backed by favorable government initiatives regarding cancer diagnosis and treatment, will be one of the strongest factors pushing penetration of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories within developed regional markets.



On the other side, governments of several developing economies are also extending support and investments in the cancer diagnosis and treatment space, particularly through screening camps – which is boosting the diagnosis rates of cancer. This according to the report is majorly responsible for promising growth in the installed base of radiotherapy systems and patient positioning accessories. According to FMI’s analysis, the flourishing medical tourism sector is also registering significant contribution to the thriving demand for radiotherapy patient positioning accessories in emerging economies.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9325

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia,

Oceania, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia,

Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries,

Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Bionix Radiation Therapy



• CDR Systems



• CIVCO Radiation



• Orfit Industries N.V.



• IZI Medical Products



• Klarity Medical Products



• Qfix, Elekta AB



• Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG



• Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence,

DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges,

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Strategic Efforts in Stronger Distribution Network Gathering Momentum among Manufacturers

Some of the key players actively competing in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market include Bionix Radiation Therapy, CDR Systems, CIVCO Radiation, Orfit Industries N.V., IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Elekta AB, and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, among others. Several leading manufactures are focused on the development and approval of new products. CIVCO Radiotherapy announced the FDA clearance and CE mark for their Solstice SRS Immobilisation System, in the H2 2021.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9325

Strong distribution partnerships tend to result in effective product reach across the value chain and thereby supports the business growth. While the growing trend of strategic distribution partnerships between peer companies operating in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market is translating into improved product outreach, FMI’s analysis suggests that collaborative activities in terms of distribution of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories will particularly benefit smaller players in the market. Recently, POLL Medical entered the partnership with CIVCO for the global distribution of CE-marked GrayDuck Stents.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market - The Radiotherapy positioning devices are used to position the patients during radiotherapy session. The patient positioning and immobilization are important during the radiation therapy treatment.

Tele Radiology Market - Teleradiology Market value to surpass US$ 5.15 Bn in 2021. Driven by the increasing adoption of teleradiology system across hospitals, radiology clinics, and ambulatory imaging centers (AICs), sales of teleradiology is set to rise at a robust 9.1% year-on-year in 2021.

Radioimmunotherapy Treatment Market - According to Word Health Organization, it is estimated that by 2030, about 23.6 million new cases of cancer will prevail worldwide. Governmental guidelines from American Society of Clinical Oncology and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN /ASCO) are providing help to healthcare professionals in the management and treatment of cancer patients.

Automated Contouring Radiotherapy Software Market - As radiation therapy has become more complex in its procedures, new methods are devised to treat patients. Many features are being constantly added to improve the traditional application, with the same end goal of treating the cancer growth.

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market - This Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy Prrt market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Radiographic Film Processor Market - Radiography is an imaging technique that uses electromagnetic radiations such as X-rays to internally visualize the structures. Radiographic film processors operates using two technologies, Computed radiography and Digital radiography.

Radiology Information System RIS Market - Advanced healthcare information technology system, growing incidences of chronic diseases, rising government funding for the R&D related to cancer diseases are witnessed as key drivers in the growth of radiology information system market.

Radioimmunoassay Market - Quantification of a specific protein in a complex sample is a valuable contribution in the field of medical science. Immunoassays use the highly specific antibodies to target specific molecule of interest and analyze its concentration in a sample.

Digital Radiography Sensor Market - Digital radiography in literature and in practice are subcategorized on type of sensors into Computerized Radiography and Digital radiography. Digital radiography based on image conversion are two different types namely- Direct digital radiograph and Indirect digital radiograph.

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Radiosynthesis modules are automated equipment used for radio pharmaceuticals synthesis and the molecular labelling. It is used for the formulation and production of radiotracers.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/radiotherapy-patient-positioning-accessories-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/radiotherapy-patient-positioning-accessories-market