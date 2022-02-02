Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter Weather in 2022

For the 107th Time in 136 Years, Pennsylvania’s Groundhog Spotted His Shadow

Punxsutawney, PA – Pennsylvania’s very own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter weather after seeing his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Visitors and residents from across the state and beyond made the “Philgrimage” to join Phil to commemorate Pennsylvania’s beloved 136-year-old tradition. Excitement grew as the crowd stood by to hear this year’s prognostication.

“Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message – winter is here to stay for six more weeks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Each year on Feb. 2, people from around the world turn to our beloved Punxsutawney for the official word from Phil and get to revel in the magic of the day.”

The annual event dates back to 1887 when a group of groundhog hunters first dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one-and-only weather-prognosticating groundhog. Since then, thousands of visitors gather each Feb. 2 to watch the groundhog emerge. According to the holiday folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, Phil promises an early spring.

“Each year, we are honored to introduce the world to Punxsutawney Phil,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Jeff Lundy. “The time-honored Pennsylvania tradition gives us an opportunity to show how proud we are of Punxsutawney, while also inviting visitors and spectators from around the world to join in spreading joy, no matter what the weather might hold.”

This year’s Groundhog Day celebration is just one of the many unique experiences the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is proud to share on visitPA.com and their corresponding social media channels. The Office also encourages those looking for their next unique celebration or trip to grab a copy of the 2022 Happy Traveler, an annual guide full of new ideas on how to explore and learn more about Pennsylvania.

“Every year, we look forward to participating in Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses – all while improving residents’ quality of life. Need more PA happy travels? Become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, check out photos on Instagram, share pins on Pinterest, watch us on YouTube or listen to us on Spotify.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #