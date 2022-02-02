Boca West Country Club First Private Country Club in U.S. to Install Inrange® Radar Technology
New driving range suites opened in December along with renovated Mr. D’s restaurant
As the first country club to offer this radar technology, we are further enhancing our reputation as a world-class destination for golfers of all skill levels and abilities”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and GM, Boca West Country Club
MEDIA CONTACT:
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
(561) 702-7471
Boca West Country Club First Private Country Club in U.S. to Install
Inrange® Radar Technology
New driving range suites opened in December along with
renovated Mr. D’s restaurant
Boca West Country Club is the first country club in the nation to upgrade its driving range with Inrange® radar tracking technology. The precision radar ball tracking and range gamification system provides entertainment at seven Inrange®-equipped bays leading directly out from the newly-renovated Mr. D’s restaurant.
The Inrange® technology was officially unveiled at Boca West on December 8, 2021. The technology offers players both an entertainment-focused experience with the Inrange+™ multiplayer gaming & virtual course offering and technologically-aided practice sessions for more experienced players with Inrange® & the Inrange® App.
The Club also created an additional 19 outdoor bays available to member golfers, equipping them with the technology to perfect their game with the world's most advanced golf training app, the Inrange® App. Each of the site’s Mr. D’s entertainment bays feature Inrange® tracking, 22-inch HD touchscreens, seating & gallery screens while the outdoor bays are equipped with Inrange® mobile tracking.
“We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our member experience and to stay ahead of the demand for the most advanced amenities and technology,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “As the first country club to offer this radar technology, we are further enhancing our reputation as a world-class destination for golfers of all skill levels and abilities. In addition to improving their golf game, Members and their guests have the opportunity to enjoy the driving range in a sleek and luxurious setting. Inrange® gives us the ability to offer a fun and relaxed setting for both avid golfers and beginners looking for an experience to try out with friends.”
“We’re delighted to have partnered with Inrange® to deliver a revolutionary entertainment experience for our members and their families - and technology-aided practice for golfers,” said JR Friend, Director of Golf for Boca West Country Club. “We are excited to have introduced our members to the new range where they have been able to enjoy games and virtual courses as well as having access to a truly personalized practice aid in Inrange® and the Inrange® App. Changing the traditional driving range into a technologically-enhanced destination promotes fun for all types of players. The installation of this technology has created an environment that promotes fun and stress-free entertainment for casual golfers and technologically aided practice sessions for avid players.”
Boca West Country Club was recently ranked #14 of the Top 100 Platinum Golf & Country Clubs in the world by the Club Leaders Forum. Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area and it moved up one spot from its ranking of #15 in 2019. Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.
Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net