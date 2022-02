Stress-Free Moving with Vancouver's Kleiner Moving and Storage

Mary and Konstantin Kleiner

For a limited time, the reputable moving and storage company is offering free packing supplies with a full packing service to help you save on your next move.

At Kleiner Moving & Storage, we treat our clients like family and make them our priority. We always focus on providing the best customer service and put the clients' needs first.” — Mary and Konstantin Kleiner

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving into a new home can be a life event for many. Kleiner Moving & Storage understands that while it’s something worth celebrating, it can also be a costly and stressful endeavour. They always offer honest pricing and provide reliable services in order to give their clients a stress-free experience.Generally speaking, some of the most significant pricing factors for moving homes are: home size, distance between the pickup and delivery locations, the dates of the move, and supplemental services like packing, assembly, storage etc. Additionally, regardless whether it’s a move across town or to another city, there can be unexpected and hidden costs of moving home to take into consideration. A reputable moving company like Kleiner Moving & Storage can therefore simplify a move and help clients avoid some of the unnecessary stress and additional expenses.Those currently looking to move are in luck, because for a limited time, when a client books a full packing service with Kleiner Moving & Storage, they get packing supplies for free. Those looking to buy a house can expect to save even more, as Kleiner Moving & Storage is currently offering free moving services if the property is bought or sold from its sister company, Team Kleiner, Real Estate Professionals.Kleiner Moving & Storage is an award winning Professional Moving and Storage Company that offers pre and post moving services such as packing, storage, and assembly. A local Canadian company in the heart of the Lower Mainland servicing Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island, for Kleiner Moving & Storage every project is different and they work towards a customized solution for each individual or family or company. With #WeCanHelp as a motto, their ultimate goal as a company is to help you make a smooth and stress-free transition into your new home or office.