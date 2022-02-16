Stress-Free Moving with Vancouver's Kleiner Moving and Storage
For a limited time, the reputable moving and storage company is offering free packing supplies with a full packing service to help you save on your next move.
At Kleiner Moving & Storage, we treat our clients like family and make them our priority. We always focus on providing the best customer service and put the clients' needs first.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving into a new home can be a life event for many. Kleiner Moving & Storage understands that while it’s something worth celebrating, it can also be a costly and stressful endeavour. They always offer honest pricing and provide reliable services in order to give their clients a stress-free experience.
— Mary and Konstantin Kleiner
Generally speaking, some of the most significant pricing factors for moving homes are: home size, distance between the pickup and delivery locations, the dates of the move, and supplemental services like packing, assembly, storage etc. Additionally, regardless whether it’s a move across town or to another city, there can be unexpected and hidden costs of moving home to take into consideration. A reputable moving company like Kleiner Moving & Storage can therefore simplify a move and help clients avoid some of the unnecessary stress and additional expenses.
Those currently looking to move are in luck, because for a limited time, when a client books a full packing service with Kleiner Moving & Storage, they get packing supplies for free. Those looking to buy a house can expect to save even more, as Kleiner Moving & Storage is currently offering free moving services if the property is bought or sold from its sister company, Team Kleiner, Real Estate Professionals.
Kleiner Moving & Storage is an award winning Professional Moving and Storage Company that offers pre and post moving services such as packing, storage, and assembly. A local Canadian company in the heart of the Lower Mainland servicing Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island, for Kleiner Moving & Storage every project is different and they work towards a customized solution for each individual or family or company. With #WeCanHelp as a motto, their ultimate goal as a company is to help you make a smooth and stress-free transition into your new home or office.
