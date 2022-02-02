Spiritual Healer Ashley “Icy” Mikell Offering Aphrodite Love Collection as Part of Growing Menu of Products and Services
Mikell’s mission is to educate about spirituality and its many forms while debunking taboos and misinformationSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashley “Icy” Mikell, whose Harmonic Bliss Wellness provides spiritual healing through tarot readings (spiritual consultations), reiki (energy healing), hypnosis (thought reprogramming), vibrational medicine (sound healing) and pseudoscientific alternative-medicine (crystal healing), is now offering an Aphrodite Love Collection, which features a blend of organic, herb-infused oils; coconut milk and Himalayan pink salt bath soaks; reed diffusers; and hand-poured, reiki-infused, soy wax candles.
The Aphrodite Love Collection is among the many offerings by Harmonic Bliss that infuse self-care and self-love. It is also a natural expansion of the company’s growing menu of metaphysical products and spiritual services, including private, in-person healing sessions.
Mikell will travel to gatherings like birthdays, workplace wellness and retreats, and customize her services based on client needs, which can include spiritual consultations, energy healing, vibrational medicine and pseudoscientific alternative-medicine. Through her practice and at events, Mikell establishes a connection to her clients instantly, promoting self-awareness while delivering transformational healings. A psychic adviser and healer, she helps shine a light on the unseen so clients can live wholeheartedly with intention.
By way of her thoughtful insight and nurturing approach, Mikell provides powerful healings with proven remarkability in areas including identification of spiritual distress, clearing of karmic blockages, restoration of spiritual balance, cultivating cognizance, uncovering psychic gifts and more.
Mikell said her mission and that of Harmonic Bliss Wellness is to introduce and educate those who are called to spirituality and its many forms, while debunking taboos and misinformation about our sacred connection to the universe and spirit. Her goal is to encourage spiritual expansion, self-healing, mindful judgements and consciousness, and raise the Earth’s vibration while providing the highest-quality, sustainably and ethically sourced metaphysical tools infused with positive intentions and lots of love.
“When you book a service, purchase a product, donate or share your interest on social media, you are contributing to the uplifting of mankind while simultaneously supporting an African-American, female-run, small family business,” Mikell said.
Mikell noted that while spirituality is growing in popularity, particularly among millennials and members of Generation Z, all interested parties should be aware of scammers and illegitimate practitioners. There are reliable resources for people to learn from to make sure they are not taken advantage of.
A licensed esthetician in California, Mikell is currently studying Nutrition and Cellular Regeneration through foods. In the near future, she hopes to add Regenerative Health programs to the services she provides, and ultimately plans to open a flagship location where she can also provide spa services.
Through her schooling, Mikell was reunited with early memories of massaging her mother’s feet as a child. While in esthetics school, she learned about energy transfers, herbalism and the importance of healing through touch. It was also there when she further developed her intuitive skills.
Mikell pursued providing healing services full time through spirituality during the pandemic after seeing a shortage of support for those who did not have access to therapeutic services.
“The times showed a need for basic human compassion, and I was fortunate to build a community of sustenance, and approval through my YouTube channel,” said Mikell, who has since built a following as a social media influencer.
Mikell has garnered more than 30,000 YouTube subscribers on her Tarotbyicy channel. Harmonic Bliss can also be followed on Instagram (@harmonic.bliss) and Twitter (@indigoicyy).
Mikell’s clients include people from all walks of life, including musicians whose works have reached the top 100 in Billboard, professional athletes from the NBA and NFL, social media influencers, celebrity hair stylists, business founders and cryptocurrency innovators.
“I have helped them all strategize and maintain successful businesses,” she said.
To learn more about Mikell and the services she provides, visit harmonicblisswellness.com.
