Governor Phil Scott Announces $1.4 Million in Grant Funding for Recovery Housing Projects

Recovery Housing Program grants support transitional housing for individuals and families in recovery from substance use disorders

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced $1.4 million in Recovery Housing Program (RHP) grant funding awarded through the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The funding will support four projects throughout the state and will be used to establish stabilized housing to assist individuals and families suffering from substance use disorders.

“Individuals and families recovering from substance use disorders have been particularly affected by the pandemic, and these grants will help them get the support they need to bridge the gap from transitional to permanent housing,” said Governor Scott.

The largest grant, $500,000, went to the Barre Recovery Residence for three affordable supportive housing units dedicated to women, and women with children, experiencing homelessness and recovering from substance use disorder.

“The Recovery Housing Program funding is an incredible use of resources allowing the Vermont Foundation of Recovery (VFOR) and other recovery home operators to expand supportive housing for people with substance use disorder(s). This program has helped VFOR deepen our partnerships with the non-profit housing providers around the state. We are grateful to all those who have made this opportunity possible which in turn lifts up the work of supporting Vermonters in their recovery,” said David Riegel of the Vermont Foundation of Recovery.

For more information on the grant awardees click here. For more information on the Recovery Housing Program click here.

###

About the Recovery Housing Program

The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development has been allocated $1.5 million in Recovery Housing Program (RHP) funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The state received $753,000 for FY20 and $791,652 for FY21. These funds are intended to be used to address the needs of transitional housing for people recovering from substance use disorder in the State. The State received approval for its Vermont Recovery Housing Program Action Plan in January 2022.

###