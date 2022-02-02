3D Sensors Market to hit US$ 30,875.8 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.3% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

An increase in the use of the 3D sensor in the consumer electronics industry is projected to escalate the 3D sensor market at a CAGR of 52.1%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market study on “Global 3D sensor Market to 2028 – Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Stereo Vision, Time-of-Flight, Structured Light); End-User Verticals (Healthcare, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), The global 3D sensor market is accounted to US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 4,805.7 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by US$ 30,875.8 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2019-2028

Forecast Period 2019-2028

Base Year 2019

No. of Pages 150

No. Tables 48

No. of Charts & Figures 62

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Technology; End-user Verticals

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Under the end-user vertical industry segment, a large number of new applications are coming up in the market due to speedy technological advancements. These technologies are now offering huge opportunities across different industry verticals, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, aerospace, robotics, electronics consumables, semiconductors, and retail, where 3D sensors can be used. Companies are now creating partnerships and increasing their collaborative efforts to bring more 3D applications.

Stereo 3D imaging is being used to reconstruct soft tissue structures in 3D in the healthcare vertical. 3D biosensors in clinical applications help in diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. One of the major technological advancements in 3D technology is Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology. These sensors are one of the most crucial and essential components of the current market technologies as these provide solutions to the entire defense ecology. The solutions include complicated controls, measurements, monitoring, and execution. The automotive market has always been at the forefront when it comes to technological evolution.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D Sensors Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘3D Sensors Market’ provides the analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

Increased Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics

Currently, various consumer electronics devices are used by individuals for a plethora of tasks. Consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, washing machines, fridges, and music players have become an integral part of routine lives. All these devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements and integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The advancements in sensor technology have paved the way for the remarkable growth of IoT and AI in most of the technological areas including the automotive sector.

3D Sensors Market Technology Segment Insights

Based on technology, the 3D sensors market is bifurcated into stereo vision, time-of-flight, and structured light. 3D sensors play a pivotal role in depth sensing to link devices in the real world. Continuous advancements in 3D sensors through comprehensive R&D have fueled creativity in the market for 3D sensors. Apart from being adopted in automotive, healthcare, robotics, and defense, 3D sensors are widely used in consumer electronics such as televisions, smartphones, and laptops. 3D sensors are also incorporated in wearable devices in addition to nanotechnology.

3D Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Infineon Technologies AG, Basler AG, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., AMS AG, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies INC., STMicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronic gmbh, Sony, Melexis are among the key players in the global 3D Sensors market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

2019: AMS AG introduces a new ASV technology product portfolio that enables manufacturers of consumer, computing and industrial products to implement face recognition and other 3D sensing applications more easily and at a lower cost. Based on extensive 3D experience, ams has added Active Stereo Vision technology products to the portfolio to address additional and different 3D sensing applications as well as reach lower price points in the mobile segment.

