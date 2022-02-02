Cancer Diagnostics Market: Expert’s Guide To Diagnosis And Treatment Of Cervical Cancer

cancer diagnostics market was valued at $168,600.04 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $280,590.21 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% - 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and surge in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries drive the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. However, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost associated with diagnostics imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

By product, the consumables segment held the largest cancer diagnostics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the breast cancer segment held the largest cancer diagnostics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

The North America region to rule the roost by 2028

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer and growth in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in focus of the key players on developing technologically advanced, cost-effective, and advanced safe products and high prevalence of cancer in the region.

"Growth of the cancer diagnostics market is attributed to increase in prevalence of cancer across the globe. Furthermore, rise of technological advancements related to cancer diagnostics and increase in geriatric population are the other factors that contribute to the growth of the market".

