GO! Pest Control Now Providing Services in 10 Cities in the Greater Toronto Area

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions has expanded its areas of service.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an adage that says, "The purpose of human life is to serve others." That's why representatives with GO! Pest Control are proud to announce today that it now serves 10 cities in the greater Toronto area.

"We are very excited about this," said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control.

Perets revealed that GO! Pest Control now serves the cities of Pickering, Ajax, Brampton, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Aurora, Mississauga, and Vaughan.

GO! Pest Control offers a wide variety of pest and wildlife control services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. The company's pest control and wildlife technicians are government licensed, fully insured, certified, bonded, highly trained, and experienced.

"We operate via an unmarked fleet of trucks with full equipment on hand to avoid unnecessary return trips or site visits," Perets said. "We'll safely and thoroughly solve your mouse, rat, raccoon, bee, wasp, squirrel, termite, spider, bat, bedbug, and cockroach problem anywhere in the Toronto GTA."

As to how customers rate GO! Pest Control, the company, has many good reviews on HomeStars. HomeStars is a free service to help homeowners find verified and community-reviewed home service professionals for their home improvement needs. HomeStars is Canada's largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. The company's mission is to give its users the tools they need to hire right the first time, for every home improvement project.

For more information, please visit https://gopestcontrol.ca/pest-wildlife-control/ and https://gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

###

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness St,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada

Phone: +1.905.832.1988