Wine Packaging Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2020-2030

Wine Packaging Market Material Type, Type of Packaging and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COVID-19 has drastically hit the alcohol industry globally, and The lockdown has shut down all retail outlets and factories that have paused the production.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wine Packaging Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in consumption of wine and increase in awareness about benefits of wine are the key factors that drive growth of the global wine packaging market. Further, diversity in color, size, shapes, and use of package material that is easily degradable has also increased demand for wine packaging. In addition, increase in disposable income, increase in working population, and improvement in living standards have increased growth of the global wine packaging market.

However, cost of raw materials such as glass bottles hamper growth of the global market. Glass bottles are highly used in wine packaging, which are fragile and can easily be broken, in turn, hampers demand for glass wine packaging. Moreover, increase in use of cardboard boxes in wine packaging has created an opportunity for growth of the global market.

New technologies that enhance packaging quality and make it more lightweight has increased growth of wine packaging. Companies are taking initiatives to increase demand for wine packaging by increasing quality and material of packaging. They are launching double-layered bottles that keep wine cold. In addition, use of QR codes on the packaging is the latest trend to connect customers to companies.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Brick Packaging, LLC., All American Containers, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berlin Packaging, Dongguan Huacheng Can Co., Ltd., Sambucks Co., Ltd., Amcor Ltd., Scholle IPN, Guala Closures Group, Golden State Box Factory, Naggiar, Nampak Ltd., Global Package, LLC., Amorim Cork America.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ All bars, liquor stores, and restaurants are closed, which has decreased sales and caused a downfall in revenue. It has also affected the packaging industry.

○ Workforces are migrating that have affected function of factories. Lack of laborers has stopped production.

○ Trade restrictions have halted import and export of alcoholic beverages.

○ However, in some countries, lockdown was lifted, which has given some relief to companies and increased sales and production.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global wine packaging industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global wine packaging market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global wine packaging market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global wine packaging market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

