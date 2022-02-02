Sperm Bank Market: Sperm quality perks up with repeated workout - California Cryobank

sperm bank market size was valued at $4,741.51 Mn in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,860.39 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sperm Bank Market by Donor Type (Known Donor and Anonymous Donor) and Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, and Genetic Consultation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

· Cryos International

· European Sperm Bank

· Fairfax Cryobank

· New England Cryogenic Center

· Indian Spermtech

· Babyquest Cryobank

· California Cryobank

· Androcryos

· Nordic Cryobank Group

· Xytex Sperm Bank

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By donor type, known donor segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

By service type, the sperm storage segment is expected to dominate the global sperm bank market throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

