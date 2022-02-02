“The Heart of our network are our Staff, Patients, and their Families:” CareRite Centers celebrates Heart Health Month
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year during the month of February, CareRite Centers communities across the nation recognize and celebrate Heart Health Month to raise awareness for cardiovascular health. This year's programming will provide both virtual education and support to the greater community.
CareRite Centers and its nationwide network of communities have joined together to host virtual programming and CEU opportunities, partner with cardiologist practices, and host offsite event opportunities to increase awareness of heart health and the dangers of cardiac disease.
These events include the highly anticipated Heart Health and How It’s the Greatest Risk for Women CEU, an excellent chance for social workers and case managers to connect with one another across the nation while learning more about the importance of heart health.
“A pillar of CareRite Centers is education,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer, “As a network, we always look for ways to positively impact our local neighborhoods by hosting educational events. It is our duty to be an active resource for all team members, partners in care, and our patients and residents and their families; they are the heart of our network.”
One of the most eagerly awaited events of the CareRite Centers’ annual calendar is the network-wide participation on Wear Red Day, on the first Friday during the month of February. On February 4th, 2022, employees, patients, and community members across the network will “Go Red” with the goal of spreading awareness and eradicating heart disease.
“Our annual solidarity on Wear Red Day is something truly special,” shared Bonnie Nogin, Director of Community Affairs. “It’s an incredible opportunity for those who embody our three ring-logo to join together for such a worthwhile cause.”
Nogin continued, “Our annual Heart Health programs are a staple of our organization’s mission. Our teams bring the spirit into our centers, educating our residents not only about Heart Health as a whole, but about heart healthy eating, exercise, and so much more.”
CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
For more information, please visit CareRiteCenters.com for a complete network listing and to learn more about #TheCareRiteDifference.
