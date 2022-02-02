Lawsuit for Investors in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) shares announced Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 16, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Lightspeed Commerce Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, inter alia, overstating its customer count, gross transaction volume (“GTV”), and increase in Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”), while concealing the Company’s declining organic growth and business deterioration, that Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company’s various acquisitions, that accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



