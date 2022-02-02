Encapsulation Market is Set to Grow at CAGR of 12.5% to 2028

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector to Boost Growth of Encapsulation Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Encapsulation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Coating Material (Polymers, Gums and Resins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, and Proteins), Technology (Spray Technology, Emulsion Technology, Dripping Technology, and Others), and Application (Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Personal Care Products, Agrochemicals, and Others),” the global encapsulation market is expected to grow from US$ 35,113.49 million in 2021 to US$ 80,071.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights:

Market Size Value - US$ 35,113.49 million in 2021

Market Size Value - US$ 80,071.65 Million by 2028

Growth Rate - CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021 to 2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 157

No. Tables - 83

No. of Charts & Figures - 82

Historical Data Available - Yes

Segments Covered - Coating Material, Technology and Application

Regional Scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country Scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get PDF Sample Copy of Encapsulation Market at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024897/

The encapsulation enables the controlled release of encapsulated materials in predetermined environments, which is an essential property in medicinal drugs and pesticides. Ingredients in various products are encapsulated for multiple reasons, including isolating active ingredients from chemical effects of oxidizing and evaporation.

Growing demand for encapsulated flavors and colors from the convenience food sector influence the market globally

The convenience food sector consists of food products designed to reduce preparation time for the end user. The convenience food sector has witnessed a substantial increase in demand in the past decade globally, and it is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. The changing fast-paced lifecycle of individuals globally is the primary factor driving the demand for convenience food. Further, the growing urban population worldwide has also contributed significantly to driving the need for convenience food products. For instance, according to data from the United Nations, 51.1% of the global population lived in urban cities in 2009, and it grew to 55.7% in 2019. Such factors are expected to drive the demand for convenience food, thereby boosting the encapsulation market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Encapsulation Market:

With the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, most countries declared a health emergency and stopped inessential movements. The crisis heavily impacted the supply chain of goods. The pandemic largely influenced the buying behavior of consumers toward food and beverages. During the initial months of the outbreak, a majority of public places and offices were closed, which led to a considerable drop in the commercial demand for encapsulated products. However, with the relaxation of the COVID-19 norms, the market resumed with the necessary precautions. Also, the increasing vaccination doses and the gradual decline in the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases are driving the growth of the market, and the growth of the encapsulation market is expected to stabilize in the region by 2022.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Encapsulation Market Growth Research Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00024897/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10376

Encapsulation Market – Coating Material

Based on coating material, the Encapsulation market is segmented into polymers, gums and resins, lipids, carbohydrates and proteins. The carbohydrates segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Carbohydrates are the first polymers used for flavor encapsulation owing to their good physicochemical properties, good solubility in water, low viscosity, and excellent barrier properties with respect to volatile organic compounds. Coating material for carbohydrates consists of starch, maltodextrins, chitosan, corn syrup solids, dextran, modified starch, fructose, and cyclodextrins. Thus, market players are introducing innovative flavor profiles to attract large customer base. Thus, the market for this segment is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

Encapsulation Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the major key players operating in the global encapsulation industry includes Encapsys,LLC, Lycored, Tastetech, Givadan, Balchem, INC., FrieslandCampina, DSM, Microtek Laborotories, INC., Legris Industries Group, and BASF SE. The major players in the encapsulation industry are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and research and development to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.

The size of overall global Encapsulation market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Encapsulation market.

Buy a Copy of Encapsulation Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024897/

Browse Related Reports:

Microencapsulation Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Spray Technologies, Emulsion Technologies, Dripping Technologies, Others); Core Material (Agricultural Inputs, Food Additives, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Drugs, Fragrances, Phase Change Materials, Others); Shell Material (Polymers, GUMS and Resins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins); Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products, Food and Beverages, Household and Personal Care Products, Agrochemicals, Construction Materials, Textiles, Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/microencapsulation-market/



More Research: https://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/author/theinsightpartners/

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/encapsulation-market/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.