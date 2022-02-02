Autor and NFT Creator Speaks To Black Youth About Overcoming Adversity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Porscha Kelley – a Texas Christian Alum, author, mentor, and public speaker – is known for her two books: BLACK WOMEN, CORPORATE CULTURE, & STEREOTYPES and #YBA: YOUNG BLACK & AMERICAN. These books explore the intersectionality that black women and men experience in their everyday lives and within western corporate culture. As an author, Kelley explores stereotypes, relationships, teen sex, as well as the trials and tribulations of navigating both microagressions and outright racism. The goal of the two books is to equip young black minds with the information on how to navigate systematic racism with poise and professionalism, a necessary life-skill rarely taught in school or at home. Porscha Kelley is at the forefront of the community cultivating future black leaders in highschool and college nationwide.
At the dawn of her career Porsche Kelly took a leap of faith, quit her 9 to 5 job after self-publishing her first two books #YBA: YOUNG BLACK & AMERICA, and later BLACK WOMEN, CORPORATE CULTURE, & STEREOTYPES . Renata Cathay, her mentor and owner of Fusion Art Gallery in Texas, connected with Porscha and pushed her to host her first speaking engagement in Texas at SouthSide Lamar in February 2017. At the event, 16 local children were honored and spoke about their accomplishments to their family and friends. That year, Porsche spoke at 9 different functions. 2018 marked the beginning of Porscha’s publishing service where to date she has published 4 other new authors whose books are now available on Amazon.
“I continue to publish to give a voice to the lesser heard voices that our community needs to hear.” - Porscha Kelley
In 2020 Porscha published two books, A Journal To Self-Love & Discovery by Shanta Jackson. A book about the essence of self and the exploration of you. Containing affirmations, poems and activities for the reader to help facilitate growth.
As well as Boss Babies: An Entrepreneur Alphabet Book For Future Bosses by Daryl Giles Giving children the fundamental building blocks to financial literacy in a digestible way that is relatable to people of color.
In 2021 she published two more books, Once Upon A Pod: A PODCAST JOURNAL FOR PERSONAL GROWTH by Tiffany Ellis, written for people looking for healing and personal growth.
Alongside Growth & Therapy: The Guided Journal by Trelle Morre aimed at assisting people through therapy, habit-building, emotional awareness, and acceptance.
Porscha Kelley offers publishing services on her website www.blackevemedia.com. She also has personal planners available for people looking to organize their lives entitled BLK GRL BOSS and HUSTLE & MOTIVATE.
Now she's expanding her business into the metaverse. As a creative she has an NFT dropping this February with 14 unique pictures. You can find them on open seas under the name META Melanated Squad.
“Always move with intention, rest in patience, rely on faith & intuition.” ‐Porscha Kelley
