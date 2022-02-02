ShibaInfinity Generates 10 thousand Unique Shiba NFTs, launches Its Token Pre-Sale

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shibainfinity has successfully generated 10 Thousand unique Shiba NFTs ahead of Its Metaverse Museum Launch. These unique Shiba NFTs will be sold to only our Native token holders (SHINU Token).







ShibaInfinity Metaverse Museum

ShibaInfinity Metaverse will contain a museum where our NFT holders can display their NFTs in the museum as virtual arts. This will serve as the first virtual dog museum on the metaverse as viewers will have to pay some certain amount to have a view of the displayed Shiba NFT arts which will in turn increase the valuation of NFTs over time. Each NFT in our metaverse museum has a specific location and frame.

ShibaInfinity has already unveiled version 1 view of the museum. Given the level of commitment from our developers, the museum will be in full operations before the end of 2022 Q1. Shibainfinity developers will transform the physical museum experience to a digital one will enable users to visit them virtually online. Similarly, initial interactive development created by Shibainfinity developers offers an immersive 3D club-like experience, giving users the ability to have a vast experience on the dog metaverse.

SHIBAINFINITIY NFT Use-Case

Party-To-Earn: All our Shiba Dog NFT holders will have free access to all our events and will win rewards and unique participation prizes.

Holder Opportunities: We will give them access to the world's most interactive virtual concerts, festivals and private dog’s parties.

NFT Rewards: Members with higher number of Shiba Inu NFTs will receive monthly rewards.

Entertainment EcoSystem: Worldwide festivals, live concerts, parties in nightclubs and expositions all in one place: Shibainfinity Metaverse.

Decentralized Event Organization: Every NFT holder on ShibaInfinity will have the power to vote for important decisions related to the project’s expansion.

Merch and Collector Items: Owners of NFT will have private access to an online store featuring collector and dedicated items or unique collabs with artists: sweatshirts, caps, t-shirts, CDs and artwork.

Shibainfinity Pre-Sale

Users need to purchase and hold Shinu Token in order to participate in Shiba dog Metaverse.

Visit Shibainfinity Token Sale Page to purchase Shinu Token.

