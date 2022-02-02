BANCC: Boosting Global Adoption Of Blockchain Technology And Cryptocurrency

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The industry is undergoing a fundamental transition right now. There is constantly new competition in both the traditional and cryptocurrency markets, and ideas need quicker, more efficient, and more secure solutions than ever before.

Bancc aspires to transform the way we interact and exchange money regularly. In addition, establishing strong relationships between consumers and merchants and providing a decentralized payment solution is one of Bancc’s aims. Through its blockchain, Bancc will eventually offer solutions at a fraction of the cost compared to the competition. It even comes with an option of free transactions through its network, which are instantaneous.

Bancc's goal is to utilize blockchain technology to transform numerous sectors. Moreover, to accomplish this feat, robust and healthy organic growth is required and the ability to scale horizontally and vertically swiftly. Bancc presents an easily adaptable and financially profitable solution for all parties involved for this to work.

When asked about Bancc and its blockchain-based solutions, the company's founder Nils-Julius Byrkjeland was quoted as saying,

"We believe that blockchain users are dynamic, and everyone involved has different problems they want to solve, such as sending money around the world, paying with a debit card, or paying directly with crypto in a grocery store. Bancc has established a fundamentally strong economic system that scales from hundreds to billions of users, in our opinion. As a result, the central concept is to create something open to everyone."

Bancc plans to take the current crypto stage by surprise with solid use-cases and real-world solutions. It's moving with lightning speed meeting its targets and satisfying its current holders. Bancc launched its token on the 24th of this month and has already listed itself on CoinMarketCap. Furthermore, Bancc moved up to 3rd place on CMC's list of biggest gainers. It is an extraordinary feat for an emerging company, highlighting its potential and transparency towards its holders.

Currently, the token has a supply of 3,000,000,000. The daily volume of this writing is $137,358, with a liquidity of $42,7500. These are solid numbers for a token that has just recently launched. These point in one direction, which is tremendous growth in the coming few months.

Another noteworthy fact about Bancc is the upcoming launch of its very own exchange this very month. Bancc’s moving at an astounding pace to achieve its targets, highly commendable the team's performance. Kåre Benjamin Byrkjeland, CEO of Bancc, was quoted saying,

"For us, this is not just an exchange. It is the first step for us as a company to start delivering products and laying out our vision one piece at a time until we’ve finalized all our products.”

About Bancc

Bancc is a blockchain-based company providing solutions for several sectors plaguing the current market segment. It aims to create an ecosystem where interaction between various parties through crypto or fiat will be simple, secure, and efficient.

Social Media



Website: https://bancc.io

Telegram: https://t.me/banccio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Banccio

PR Contact contact (at) bancc.io https://bancc.io