Award-Winning NCH Heart Institute Launches Inaugural Cardiovascular Summit

Award-winning NCH Heart Institute of the NCH Healthcare System announces its inaugural Naples Cardiovascular Summit - “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to providing the highest quality of cardiovascular care for nearly 25 years in southwest Florida, the award-winning NCH Heart Institute of the NCH Healthcare System is proud to announce its inaugural Naples Cardiovascular Summit - “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care,” on February 25 and 26, 2022 at the world headquarters of medical device manufacturer, Arthrex, in Naples, Florida.
The NCH Heart Institute is an innovative, state-of-the-art facility that features award-winning cardiovascular physicians and is recognized for its open heart surgery, structural heart program, and “Code Save-A-Heart” protocols that address cardiac emergencies faster than national averages with exceptional outcomes. All have helped propel NCH into the national spotlight as a Healthgrades Top 100 Hospital in cardiac care for the past seven years in a row.
The inaugural two-day Naples Cardiovascular Summit “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care,” features renowned physicians, Robert J. Cubeddu, M.D. of the NCH Heart Institute and Dean J. Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI of the Christ Hospital Health Network serving as course directors.
“We are proud to offer a forum such as this where healthcare providers from around the region and beyond can come together to exchange ideas and learn about the latest advances in cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Robert Cubeddu. “We are confident that with our stellar faculty, our guests will take away a breadth of contemporary concepts and novel developments that have occurred in the field of cardiology to enhance the care of their patients.”
Scheduled presentations will be provided by facilitators from the NCH Healthcare System, the NCH Heart Institute, The Christ Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, ICAHN School of Medicine, Proscan Imaging, and Emergency Medical Services of Collier County. Session topics include cardiac arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, cardiac disease prevention and treatment, valvular heart disease and heart failure, and cardiovascular health in women and the elderly.
Registration is $75 for physicians, $50 for nurses, and free for medical residents with all attendees eligible to receive CME’s. Accommodations are provided by Innovation Hotels.
For more information or to register for the inaugural Naples Cardiovascular Summit “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care,” please visit www.NCHMD.org/NHI-Cardio-Summit/.
