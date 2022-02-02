Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,909 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning NCH Heart Institute Launches Inaugural Cardiovascular Summit

Award-winning NCH Heart Institute of the NCH Healthcare System.

Award-winning NCH Heart Institute of the NCH Healthcare System announces its inaugural Naples Cardiovascular Summit - “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care.”

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to providing the highest quality of cardiovascular care for nearly 25 years in southwest Florida, the award-winning NCH Heart Institute of the NCH Healthcare System is proud to announce its inaugural Naples Cardiovascular Summit - “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care,” on February 25 and 26, 2022 at the world headquarters of medical device manufacturer, Arthrex, in Naples, Florida.

The NCH Heart Institute is an innovative, state-of-the-art facility that features award-winning cardiovascular physicians and is recognized for its open heart surgery, structural heart program, and “Code Save-A-Heart” protocols that address cardiac emergencies faster than national averages with exceptional outcomes. All have helped propel NCH into the national spotlight as a Healthgrades Top 100 Hospital in cardiac care for the past seven years in a row.

The inaugural two-day Naples Cardiovascular Summit “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care,” features renowned physicians, Robert J. Cubeddu, M.D. of the NCH Heart Institute and Dean J. Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI of the Christ Hospital Health Network serving as course directors.

“We are proud to offer a forum such as this where healthcare providers from around the region and beyond can come together to exchange ideas and learn about the latest advances in cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Robert Cubeddu. “We are confident that with our stellar faculty, our guests will take away a breadth of contemporary concepts and novel developments that have occurred in the field of cardiology to enhance the care of their patients.”

Scheduled presentations will be provided by facilitators from the NCH Healthcare System, the NCH Heart Institute, The Christ Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, ICAHN School of Medicine, Proscan Imaging, and Emergency Medical Services of Collier County. Session topics include cardiac arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, cardiac disease prevention and treatment, valvular heart disease and heart failure, and cardiovascular health in women and the elderly.

Registration is $75 for physicians, $50 for nurses, and free for medical residents with all attendees eligible to receive CME’s. Accommodations are provided by Innovation Hotels.

For more information or to register for the inaugural Naples Cardiovascular Summit “Advances in Cardiology for Primary Care,” please visit www.NCHMD.org/NHI-Cardio-Summit/.

###

Amanda Lucey
Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System
+1 678-591-6357
email us here

You just read:

Award-Winning NCH Heart Institute Launches Inaugural Cardiovascular Summit

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.