Vitamin D Therapy Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Vitamin D is considered to be a group of fat soluble vitamin that helps in increasing the intestinal absorption of calcium, phosphate and magnesium. The major vitamin D compounds in humans include D3 and vitamin D2. Vitamin D deficiency is one of the common problems among the people due to less exposure to symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency is muscle weakness and bone pain.

Vitamin D helps calcium absorption in the stomach and retains adequate serum calcium and phosphate absorptions to aid normal bone mineralization and to prevent hypercalcaemic tetany (involuntary contraction of muscles, leading to cramps and spasms). It is also needed for bone growth and bone remodelling by osteoblasts and osteoclasts [1-3]. Without sufficient vitamin D, bones can become thin, brittle, or deformed.

COVID-19 Impact on Vitamin D Therapy Market

The market is growing in this pandemic of COVID19 due to awareness of the healthcare segment among the masses. In this time period many programs are held by certain organisations regarding self-care oh health. People are getting aware of certain health care. Hence this market is expected to grow in future periods.

Market Drivers

The global Vitamin D Therapy market is driven by the factors such as increase in the target patient population, rise in awareness about vitamin D deficiency, surge in levels of malnutrition, increase in patient compliance to oral medication, rise in prevalence of deficiency of Vitamin D, aging population, sedentary lifestyles and lack of exposure to sun.

Market Opportunities

The opportunities of growth for the Vitamin D market are yet to be explored and the countries with high prevalence of undernutrition people can prove to be a growth prospect for the company’s manufacturing Vitamin D drugs and dosages.

Market Challenge

The fortification of foods, which are already rich in Vitamin D, are likely to pose a challenge to the growth of Vitamin D Therapy Market.

Competitive Landscape

Global Vitamin D Therapy Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. Major players profiled in the report, include: Abbott (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Alkem Laboratories (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (India).

Recent Developments:

In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline PLC completed the acquisition of Novartis’ 36.5% stake in its Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture for USD 13 billion.

In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Pfizer Inc. join forces to form a new world-leading consumer healthcare joint venture. The joint venture has played a vital role in the categories of pain relief, respiratory, vitamin and mineral supplements, digestive health, skin health, and therapeutic oral health.

