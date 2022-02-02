CryptoMize Celebrates 5 Years of Perception Perfection Services for the Global Elite

CryptoMize Celebrates 5 Years of Perception Perfection Services, having served elite Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in 30+ Countries.



DELHI, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoMize, A leading Digital Conglomerate introduced Perception Management Services to the global market for the elite clientele such as Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in February 2017, celebrated 5 years of Perception Management Service “Perception Perfection” on 2nd February 2022. From a Cyber Security Company over a decade ago, CryptoMize has evolved into a powerhouse Digital Agency that provides a plethora of specialized services and products in the Global Markets.

From the inception of the service, the objective of Perception Perfection has emphasized “Reputation Improvement and Enhancement by optimizing the availability of favorable information” and “monitoring Public’s Sentiments all together for a better value and positive perception”. Today, the organization maintains the values of the objective but with better and advanced technology that not only enhances the effectiveness but provides comprehensiveness to the processes.



The goal of organization includes strengthening and perfecting the brand image whether it is for an individual, brand, company or a country through numerous activities such as proactive content creation, monitoring and responding to negative reviews, managing brand mentions across the digital spaces. Throughout the years, CryptoMize has continually developed strategies, processes, technologies to meet the needs of the ever-changing industry, which, according to our most recent successful project, have been the proof of using prevailing latest technologies.

The term Perception Perfection was coined by company CEO, Mukesh Sharma. The idealistic objective of his vision by terming CryptoMize Perception Management Service “Perception Perfection” depicts the service vision too. With Perception Perfection, CryptoMize aims to align the public's perception with the best of your identity and brand image. Being the sum of perfectionists, our mission is to improve perception to the extent of perfection and beyond.

“Upon closely analyzing millions of success and failure stories of Celebrities, High Networth Individuals, Brands, Politicians, and Governments - What we observed was genuinely fascinating: Everything revolves around Perception; all actions, inactions, and reactions are either influenced by or influence perception, Whether something is being sold, proven, or communicated - it's all to influence Perception, Success is a perception, being successful creates a perception, the true determinant of Success is also Perception. Perception may not be a reality, but it most certainly can change it, if not the reality itself, then at least the Perception of reality. Mind-Boggling.. isn't it? Only if there was a way of perfecting the Perception, well there is, NOW.”

— Dr. Jyoti, COO at CryptoMize

According to Wikipedia “As we move forward into what many are labeling as the ‘Information Age’, it has become more and more necessary to protect your digital identity. Because it seems so easy to get hold of your information, one should attempt to create a perception that they want their target market to believe in.” and added that “People these days surf the internet for various purposes. They look for what’s hot, which new things are going, and so on. Therefore, if you wish to make your presence felt in the online world, then it is important that you perceive yourself positively and boldly.”

The idea of introducing Perception Perfection solely depended on this idea. “Whether it is creating an impression about your product, promoting oneself as a leader, or showing someone in real life, any prominent entity will eventually need to build their perception.”

As of now, the service serves the purpose to maneuver the information according to clients' intentions. CryptoMize team formulates a full-proof strategy for them that inclusive of steps in this particular order: Monitoring, Analyzing, Stargazing, and Execution. CryptoMize helps implement strategies to harness the potential of your idea and convert it into something that will change the public's perception.

Over the years, the organization has provided a personalized edge with smart use of data and accurate knowledge of structures and operations is one of the key factors in the future of Perception Management. Using Artificial intelligence, the technologies are always advancing which achieves the strong integration of functionalities and effectiveness.

In recent years, the company focuses on using all layers of technology stacks to improve daily operations and the success of the projects. The aim of the use of technology stacks is to optimize everyday operation processes and design them in a way that makes them more effective and efficient.

The Digital Conglomerate’s current projects include introducing a company to the world in the entertainment industry. The project and its development include establishing the product in the Indian entertainment market and supporting an overall structure of the digital product.

CryptoMize is a Conglomerate Digital Agency in India with a presence in 3 Continents evolving since a decade, having served elite clients such as Governments, Politicians, MNCs, Celebrities, and HNIs in 30+ Countries. It offers a full spectrum of elite services derived with preemptive analysis and strategic planning to our clients. Primary services include Perception Perfection, Promotional Parlance, Public Relations, Policing Phronesis, Privacy Enforcement, and Political Catalysis.