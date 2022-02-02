Lil Durk Announces Strategic Partnership with Seed Junky Genetics
Lil Durk announced a partnership with Seed Junky Genetics, a seasoned California-based pioneer in the cannabis industry.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk ("LilDurk.com" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, announced today a partnership with Seed Junky Genetics, a seasoned California-based pioneer in the cannabis industry, to sell and distribute its world-renowned and potent assortment of award-winning cannabis strains. Seed Junky Genetics has developed an unparalleled amount of varieties of genetics and is a leader in cannabis cultivation, excelling in the smokable flower category. Lil Durk plans to roll out a variety of Seed Junky Genetics products to all of its locations between July and August of this year.
Dedicated to trailblazing innovation and driven by experienced scientists using state-of-the-art technology, Seed Junky Genetics follows strict breeding standards, improving standard product lines and ensuring customers receive only the finest quality genetics. Top California cannabis brands credit Seed Junky Genetics for being able to offer world-class and powerful cultivars to the marketplace. Seed Junky Genetics THC content has been known to exceed 30 percent and is known for its record-breaking yielding in gamma of strains.
Seed Junky Genetics has made a lasting name for itself by creating notable strains including Wedding Cake, Ice Cream Cake, The Soap, Christmas Tree, Georgia Pie, Kush Mints, LA Kush Cake, Jealousy, Emerald Cut, Emergen-C, Jungle Cake, Animal Mints, and countless other strains.
"This is a historical moment for Seed Junky Genetics and the entire state of the cannabis industry, as we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Seed Junky Genetics." said Alexander Elder, Chief Executive Officer of Lil Durk. "We are excited to introduce our patients to a true premium connoisseur cannabis product. While many cannabis companies are still working with 30-year-old strains, Seed Junky Genetics is constantly developing and maintaining new genetics that have become exceptionally unique to cannabis markets in existence today. This also comes at a time when we have just completed our build-out of our new state-of-the-art tissue culture lab, where we will develop, mitigate, control, correct, and store genetics for the company as we expand and develop the cannabis market."
Unlike other breeders, the Seed Junky Genetics team cultivates in large-scale production facilities that allows their team to provide standard operating procedures to their cultivation partners. This allows the cultivator to hit the ground running and optimize the cultivation of each cultivar. Seed Junky Genetics understands that providing commercially viable genetics to the growers ensures that the end user will receive the highest quality end product.
Patients may place an order online at Lil Durk for in-store pick-up or delivery.
About Seed Junky Genetics
Seed Junky Genetics is a seasoned California-based pioneer in the Cannabis industry, with 15 years of breeding experience. Seed Junky Genetics prides itself on identifying flavors and selections that connoisseurs of cannabis around the world love, as well as cultivating in large scale production facilities.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is redefining cannabis in Canada.
Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Lil Durk model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis.
Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Lil Durk built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Lil Durk business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.
