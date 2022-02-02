Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,912 in the last 365 days.

GET HIRED ON THE SPOT by the WV Division of Highways

Page Content

 

The West Virginia Division of Highways will hire 25 West Virginians on the spot at a flash hiring event tomorrow.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1334 Smith Street, Charleston (next to WVDOH District 1 headquarters). The event is hosted by the Human Resources Division and Performance Management Division of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Types of positions included in this round of hiring include Human Resources Specialists and Associates, Division Managers, Training and Development Specialists and Associates, Highway Business Operations Specialists, Office Assistants, Community Development Specialist Trainees, Highway Systems Analyst Trainees, Highway Engineers, and Highway Program Managers. Postings are updated continually on WVDOT's webpage, and there are many other types of job available statewide.

Apply online here. Interviews will be conducted during the hiring event. Applicants should bring a valid driver’s license.

WVDOT staff will be available to help with application issues. For additional information, call 304-558-3111.

The hiring event is part of the WVDOH's efforts to meet Governor Jim Justice's vision for West Virginia's roads. During 2021, the Department of Transportation hired 638 new employees, including 57 Highway Engineers, 347 Transportation Workers, and 19 Transportation Engineering Technicians.

The Department of Transportation posts jobs almost daily. To see what’s available, visit www.transportation.wv.gov.​​

You just read:

GET HIRED ON THE SPOT by the WV Division of Highways

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.