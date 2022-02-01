Submit Release
Sen. Schwank to Host Student Mental Health Webinar

Reading − February 1, 2022 – On Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m., Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) will be hosting a virtual event on student mental health via zoom.

The event is open to the public and will feature four Berks County based experts who have been working to address mental health needs in schools. Participants can submit questions to be answered before or during the event.

“Everywhere I go, this is a topic people want to talk about,” Schwank said. “The pandemic has been a difficult time for students and parents alike. Each day, students can’t say for certain what the school day will look like, or if the event they’ve been looking forward to will take place or be canceled. More and more, we are seeing the uncertainty the pandemic has brought take a toll on students. That’s why I want to give parents an opportunity to get answers to the questions they have about what can be done to help kids be healthy and successful in school.”

Panelists will include:

  • Michelle Reichard-Huff, Director of Early Childhood & Student Services at BCIU
  • Anne Fisher, Director of Student Support at Reading School District
  • Pam Seaman, Berks County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Program Administrator at County of Berks
  • Marybeth Torchia, Superintendent of Boyertown Area School District

To register or submit a question, please visit senatorschwank.com/mentalhealth. A recording of the event will be posted to the same link the following day.

