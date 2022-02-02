From the desk of Shannon Moss DPS PIO.

On January 16, 1993, Maxine Bitomski was murdered inside her Kittery home. Despite extensive investigative efforts, no one has been arrested for Maxine’s murder, yet. The Maine State Police has made recent progress in the case and is looking for people to come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of Maxine’s killer. On Thursday, January 20, 2021, detectives from the Kittery Police Department and the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit held a news conference in Kittery along with Maxine’s grandchildren to talk about the developments and ask the community can help. Recently Seacoast Crime Stoppers announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an indictment and/or arrest of a suspect in the Maxine Bitomski unsolved homicide.

Since 1983 Seacoast Crime Stoppers has been funded solely by the generosity of the Seacoast community. Because of that support they have received thousands of tips that have helped law enforcement agencies solve hundreds of crimes.

“Seacoast Crime Stoppers is committed to making our community a better and safer place,” said President Scott Forte. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Maxine Bitomski and are hoping that the $10,000 reward we are offering can help bring a resolution to the unsolved homicide investigation. If you have any information about the Maxine Bitomski case please visit https://www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or call 207.439.1199. The reward is eligible for anyone who provides a tip that leads to an indictment or an arrest. Seacoast Crime Stoppers can only make rewards and efforts like this possible with the generosity of our community. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Seacoast Crime Stoppers today at https://www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com/donation”