ROCKETPAD Public Sale Starts, The Last Round For $ROCKET Token Purchase Prior To Listing On Major Exchanges

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketPad team is excited to announce that the Public Sale is live now, after receiving immense love and support during the seed sale, leading to sold out before the deadline.

The Launchpad And Blockchain



Rocketpad is a community IDO platform built on the Cardano blockchain. At its core, Rocketpad was created to enable startups and new businesses to raise capital to scale their operations in a decentralized and transparent manner. The native blockchain called ‘Cardano’ named after the Italian polymath is the third-largest blockchain behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It enjoyed rapid growth due to the usage of the proof-of-stake protocols - often seen as the greener alternative to proof-of-work - thus addressing the concerns of environmentalists. A sudden surge in popularity came after the Alonzo hard fork and now the platform is widely anticipated to cross Ethereum in terms of network transactions due to its technologically and financially superior DeFi tools.

In line with this, ROCKETPAD will become the place where Cardano’s extensive community can come together to fund high-growth projects characterized by the immense potential for future success.

The RocketPad Features

Rocketpad is a two-problem one-solution ecosystem; it helps investors deal with risks and frauds while at the same time helping start-ups deal with advertising and capital. The process starts with the internal due diligence department carefully selecting the most promising and legitimate start-ups looking for financing and listing them on your dashboard.

Then, the owners of IDO tokens (which are distributed to $ROCKET holders) will be able to vote on the projects they believe have the potential to qualify for IDO on our platform. Thus, our use of governance tokens associated with the tier levels which have now been reduced drastically allows for a democratic approval of start-ups (read more about tier levels here ).

After the approval, the marketing team through a network of partners and influencers provides the exposure while the development team equips the start-ups with a suite of advanced DeFi tools that upcoming projects need to thrive and prosper.

Becoming Part Of RocketPad

The team at Rocketpad works hard to make sure you get the best possible experience and to avoid getting enticed into fraudulent IDO’s by crypto criminals, they give real-time indicators about each crypto-asset pre-sale, including contract audits, developer dox / KYC status, and pre-sale launch countdown at a click away.

The crypto community has placed its trust in our team because of our transparency and consistency in delivering just like we warned all potential investors about the fake groups on telegram and fake pages on Twitter claiming to be us as soon as we found out.

Our goal is to bring the entire crypto community together to help raise capital and our plan is to inevitably pursue a multi-chain support strategy which implies that in addition to Cardano, we will be integrating Ethereum, BSC, and Polkadot chains for a more versatile pool type and whitelist criteria.

RocketPad Business Model

The business model is a one-of-its-kind which means capital is diverted to where it is needed the most while the $ROCKET holders staking their token will benefit from a stream of passive income as they will be able to farm ADA, earn more $ROCKET or do both using their token.

While there is a brand new way to reward loyalty, called the ‘Family Incentive’ which is the way to show that Rocketpad is a community-driven project. All you need to do is fill a form on a link we will provide and convey to us the wallet address from which the $ADA was sent, a transaction ID, a screenshot of the transaction, the email address of the buyer, and the ID of the family member.

The Public Sale

The sale is live, which is the last round to be able to purchase $ROCKET Tokens. The supply is for the remaining 10% of the total supply i.e. 15 million tokens at the price of:

1 ADA = 37.5 $ROCKET token

The minimum buy is 100 ADA while the maximum is at the value of 40,000 ADA. The sale can be participated in by scanning the QR code on the Public Sale webpage of their website and sending ADA using any Cardano-supported wallets.

The team further aims to list the token to some of the top 5 exchanges in concordance with the roadmap.

Here is the link for Public Sale: https://rocketpad.community/public-sale.html

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rocketpad2

Telegram Group: https://t.me/RocketPadproject

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/rocketpadcommunity

Medium: https://medium.com/@RocketPad2

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RocketPad-Community-104445882033416

Website: https://rocketpad.community/

Contact Info: Organization: Rocketpad Name: Kanna Aiko Founders Email: kannaaiko (at) rocketpad.community Contact Email: info -at- rocketpad.community Website: https://rocketpad.community/