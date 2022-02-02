Network-as-a-service Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Trends & Industry Key Players
Increasing inclination towards modern cloud technology by various organizations like small and medium-size business units drives the market growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in inclination toward the reduction of operation costs and proliferation of cost control techniques are primary drivers of the market. Further, NaaS provides on demand network service and pay-per-use pricing model, which makes it one of the popular technologies in the market. The long-term recurring expense and data security & privacy concerns are the foremost restraints of the market. The emergence of the local players and the need of low-cost network services is expected to offer abundant opportunities for network-as-a-service market growth.
Major industry key players - Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, VMware Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Alcatel Lucent S.A, Brocade Communication Systems, Inc, and Ciena Corporation
The NaaS market is segmented by component, application, type, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into infrastructure and technology service. The market is classified based on application as bandwidth-on-demand, network function virtualization, CPE, and integrated NaaS. The segmentation on the basis of type area includes LAN-as-a-service and WAN-as-a-service. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, and others. By geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3885
The market is in its emerging stage and is expected to grow at considerable growth rate. Innovation in the technology and collaboration across the various players in the market intensifies the competition. For instance, Level 3 Communications, LLC. and Cisco Systems Inc. collaborated for an adaptive NaaS on August 2016.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3885
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. NAS Network Memory Market
2. Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn