Telecom Order Management Market Expected to Reach $ 6.50 billion by 2026

Cloud Services are to attain significant growth in the upcoming years, as various telecom organizations are adopting these services for analyzing.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in connectivity devices and subscribers, surge in demand for network installations across rural areas, and cost-effective business processes to gain a competitive edge in the industry have boosted the growth of the global telecom order management market. However, requirement of highly proficient specialists to manage the telecom order hampers the market growth. On the contrary, integration of advance technology such AI, machine learning and big data and increase in demand from developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The service segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in need of various different services such as managed service and professional services. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2018, accounted for nearly three fourths of the market, as automation solutions are cheaper than solutions and are faster to deploy.

The market across the North America region held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. As the region is expected to adopt telecom order management software at a high rate to bring better quality customer services and improves the quality and performance of the services. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapid digital transformation and soaring demand for managed IT services in emerging economies such as China and India.

The large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market, owing to its capability to invest heavily on infrastructure development activities. However, the SMEs segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in penetration of SME's that are propelling automation space to stay competitive in the market.

Telecom order management market analysis IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Comarch SA, and Cerillion.

